Delivery of bulk carrier Federal Montreal by Oshima Shipbuilding marks Fednav’s 50th DNV GL classed vessel

In a recent ceremony at Oshima Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., Canadian dry bulk shipping company Fednav Limited (Fednav) took delivery of Federal Montreal, its latest newbuild bulk carrier. The vessel is the 50th Fednav vessel classed by DNV GL.

The 34,500 dwt international ice-class vessel Federal Montreal is one of six DNV GL classed newbuild bulk carriers contracted to Oshima Shipbuilding as part of Fednav’s vessel replacement program. The ship is designed to emit 30 per cent less greenhouse gases than similar vessels and is equipped with an Optimarin ultraviolet ballast water treatment system. Upon joining the fleet of Canada’s largest international bulk shipping company – which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year – the vessel will trade internationally, as well as in the St. Lawrence River and the Great Lakes region.

“The relationships we have formed with key partners like Oshima Shipbuilding and DNV GL have helped Fednav build on our position as the leading international operator on the Great Lakes,” said Paul Pathy, President and CEO of Fednav. “Celebrating the delivery of our 50th DNV GL classed vessel in the same year as our 75th anniversary is a fitting demonstration of our commitment to offer the highest quality services to our customers with innovative and environmentally sensitive vessels.”



“Strong support from DNV GL is an integral part of our relationship with Fednav and has enabled us to deliver more than 40 newbuilding vessels to Fednav with the most advanced and energy saving features,” said Eiichi Hiraga, President of Oshima Shipbuilding. “The celebration of the 75th anniversary and delivery of Federal Montreal at our shipyard marks another major milestone among Fednav, DNV GL and Oshima, and we look forward to further cementing this strong alliance for many years to come.”

“The years of close cooperation between Oshima, Fednav, and DNV GL have forged a partnership that has grown stronger and stronger over the years,” said Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO of DNV GL – Maritime. “Our shared values and passion for safety, innovation and quality enables the continuing delivery of exceptional vessels. I am very honoured to take part in the celebrations of Oshima’s delivery of Fednav’s 50th DNV GL classed vessel and Fednav’s 75th anniversary.”

Source: DNV GL