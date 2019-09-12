Delivery of Coal Carrier “CORONA CITRUS” for Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., Tokyo, (hereafter called “K” Line) is proud to announce the delivery of “CORONA CITRUS,” an 88,000 DWT-type special coal carrier at Marugame Headquarters of Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. on 11 September 2019. The “Corona-series” consists of epoch-making coal carriers equipped with wide beam and shallow draft, which are the most suitable type to enter ports of Japanese Thermal Power Stations to discharge cargo.

CORONA CITRUS is equipped with WAD (Weather Adapted Duct) in front of the propeller which promotes her propeller efficiency and Hybrid Fin behind the propeller which accelerates energy savings. She also has the latest ecological technology such as ballast water management system which protects marine ecosystems, and SOx Scrubber which eliminates sulfur oxides from exhaust gas of engine and enables her to comply with the Global regulation of SOx starting from January, 2020.

CORONA CITRUS will be principally involved in carrying thermal coal to Thermal Power Plants for Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.

Source: K-Line