Delivery of ‘Corona’ Series Coal Carrier “CORONA DYNAMIC”

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., Tokyo, (hereafter called “K” Line) is proud to announce the delivery of “CORONA DYNAMIC,” a 91,000 DWT-type special coal carrier at Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. on July 11, 2019.

CORONA DYNAMIC is same type as “K” Line’s specialized fleet for transport of thermal coal known as the “Corona-series.” The Corona-series consists of epoch-making coal carriers equipped with wide beam and shallow draft, which are the most suitable type to enter ports of Japanese Thermal Power Stations to discharge cargo.

CORONA DYNAMIC is equipped with latest energy-saving and ecological technology such as Advanced Flipper Fins and Rudder Bulb which promote her propeller efficiency as well as ballast water management system which saves marine ecosystem. CORONA DYNAMIC will be principally involved in long-term service carrying thermal coal to Hokuriku Electric Power Company’s Thermal Power Plant.

Source: K Line