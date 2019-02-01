Delivery of ‘Corona’ Series Coal Carrier “CORONA YOUTHFUL”

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., Tokyo, (hereafter called “K” Line) is proud to announce the delivery of “CORONA YOUTHFUL,” a 91,000 DWT-type special coal carrier at Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. on February 1, 2019.

CORONA YOUTHFUL is same type as “K” Line’s specialized fleet for transport of thermal coal known as the “Corona-series.” The Corona-series consists of epoch-making coal carriers equipped with wide beam and shallow draft, which are the most suitable type to enter ports of Japanese Thermal Power Stations to discharge cargo.

CORONA YOUTHFUL is equipped with latest energy-saving and ecological technology such as Advanced Flipper Fins and Rudder Bulb which promote her propeller efficiency as well as ballast water management system which saves marine ecosystem.

CORONA YOUTHFUL is also equipped with the Binary Cycle Power Generation System which is a waste heat recovery electric power generation system utilizing compression heat by scavenging air from the main engine, which, in turn, contributes to reduction in fuel oil consumption of diesel generator engines.

With this new latest deployment, the Corona-series now consists of 20 carriers. “K” Line takes pride that its Corona-series has been so favorably evaluated for always ensuring customers steady and reliable thermal coal transport service with maximum safety.

