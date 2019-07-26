Delivery of ‘Corona’ Series Coal Carrier “CORONA ZENITH”

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., Tokyo, (hereafter called “K” Line) is proud to announce the delivery of “CORONA ZENITH,” an 88,000 DWT-type special coal carrier at Marugame Shipyard of Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., Japan on 25 July 2019.

CORONA ZENITH is same type as “K” Line’s specialized fleet for transport of thermal coal known as the “Corona-series.” The Corona-series consists of epoch-making coal carriers equipped with wide beam and shallow draft, which are the most suitable type to enter ports of domestic Thermal Power Stations to discharge cargo.

CORONA ZENITH is equipped with latest energy saving and ecological technology such as WAD (Weather Adapted Duct) which promotes her propeller efficiency and ballast water management system which protect the marine ecosystem.

With this new latest deployment, the Corona-series now consists of 22 carriers. “K” Line takes pride that its Corona-series has been so favorably evaluated for always providing customers steady and reliable thermal coal transport service with maximum safety. We will continue to ensure that our services fully meet the needs of our esteemed customers.



Source: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.