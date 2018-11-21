Delivery of New LPG Carrier “GENESIS RIVER” for GYXIS CORPORATION

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., Tokyo, (hereinafter referred to as “K” Line) is proud to announce the delivery of VLGC “GENESIS RIVER” for GYXIS CORPORATION (head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and Representative Director: Mr. Takayuki Doi, hereinafter referred to as ” GYXIS “) at Sakaide Shipyard of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. today.

“GENESIS RIVER” commences her service to GYXIS under a time charter contract concluded in 2015, the year GYXIS was founded. On this November 2, she was given her name “GENESIS RIVER” by GYXIS’ Mr. Doi. This vessel becomes the second LPG carrier in our fleet which is employed by GYXIS, and we are hopeful of her contribution to the evergrowing global seaborne LPG trading through her service to GYXIS.

To meet customer’s requirements and satisfaction, the vessel is designed for improved propulsion performance and lower fuel consumption, and environmentally-friendly equipment such as ballast water management system is installed to protect marine ecosystem from unwanted environmental effect.

“K” Line is committed to continue providing the most reliable and stable service possible to our valued customers with assurance of the highest standard of safety.



Source: K Line