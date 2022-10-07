Delivery of SHOFU MARU, World’s First Cargo Vessel equipped with ‘Wind Challenger’ Hard Sail

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. announced that a coal carrier equipped with Wind Challenger (a hard sail wind power propulsion system) was delivered and started operation on October 7, 2022. At the completion of the vessel, a naming and handover ceremony was held at Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (President: Eiichi Hiraga; Headquarters: Saikai-shi, Nagasaki Prefecture) and the vessel was named SHOFU MARU.

The SHOFU MARU is the world’s first vessel equipped with Wind Challenger, and will transport coal mainly from Australia, Indonesia, and North America as a dedicated vessel for Tohoku Electric Power Co. The introduction of the Wind Challenger is expected to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions about 5% on a Japan-Australia voyage and about 8% on a Japan-North America West Coast voyage, compared to a conventional vessel of the same type, and contribute to curbing GHG emissions during fuel transportation. MOL and Tohoku Electric Power Co. continue to work toward both stable transport of energy resources and reduction of their environmental impact.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.