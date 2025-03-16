Delivery of Terramar marks the halfway of the newbuilding program

AtoB@C Shipping has taken delivery of Terramar in Goa, India on 14 March 2025. The delivery of Terramar marks the halfway point in the company’s newbuilding program, as Terramar is the sixth vessel in the series of twelve 5,400 dwt plug-in hybrid vessels.

Terramar, like its sister vessels, boasts advanced hybrid propulsion and shore power connectivity. With a deadweight tonnage of 5,400 and an ice class rating 1A, Terramar is engineered for efficient and sustainable year-round operations in the Baltic Sea and Northern Europe. The integration of cutting-edge battery technology enables emission-free and quiet port visits, significantly reducing CO2 emissions per cargo unit by nearly 50% compared to the current generation of vessels.

“”The delivery of Terramar is a significant achievement for AtoB@C Shipping as we have reached the halfway point in our newbuilding program. It reflects the hard work and commitment of our entire team. We are proud to lead the way in sustainable shipping”, says Frida Rowland, Commercial Director and Head of BU Coasters, ESL Shipping and AtoB@C Shipping.

The newbuilding program is progressing in schedule and one vessel is expected to be delivered every quarter until the autumn of 2026. Seventh vessel in the series, Biomar, was launched on March 2nd and the steel-cutting ceremony for the eleventh vessel, Megamar, was celebrated in February.

Source: AtoB@C Shipping