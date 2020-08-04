Delivery of the fourth CLEANBU vessel

On the 4th of August, Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA (“KCC”) took delivery of the MV Baleen from New Yangzi Shipyard in China. The MV Baleen is the fourth of in total eight contracted CLEANBU combination carriers.

The CLEANBUs are unique vessels both in terms of design, their unprecedented environmental performance, operational and technical efficiency. These vessels have up to 40% lower CO2 emissions per ton mile transported cargo compared to standard vessels, in line with IMO’s 2030 targets for shipping.

With the delivery of the MV Baleen, Klaveness Combination Carriers will operate a fleet of 13 combination carriers. KCC has fixed-price options to contract an additional four CLEANBUs for delivery in 2022.

The start of trading of MV Baleen will be delayed due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and quarantine regulations impacting the mobilization of crew. She is scheduled to load her first cargo of caustic soda during 2nd half of September.



Source: Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA (“KCC”)