DeloPorts is breaking records of grain loading

On July 17, a SABAEK vessel with loading capacity of more than 100 thousand tons was received for loading at the grain terminal of KSK (part of DeloPorts). This volume of loading breaks the previous record (Norah vessel took 95,800 thousand tons for loading in January).

DeloPorts is one of the largest stevedore assets in the South of Russia, uniting assets of Delo Group in grain and container segments in Novorossiysk port.

The vessel was loaded on the deep-water berth 40A, which was put into operation a year ago. The loading passed in a normal operating condition. The Agroindustrial Corporation ACT Company M, one of the key customers of KSK and one of the largest grain exporters in Russia, acts as a consignor.After loading SABAEK went to Iran.

Igor Yakovenko, the CEO of DeloPorts, said: “We see that the investment project of KSK deep-water grain berth launching, implemented by Delo Group, justifies the investment. We are committed to providing the best possible experience for our customers. Given the importance of the Southern Transport Corridor, we aim to develop this direction, considering the needs of the export market”.

Source: KSK Terminal