Deltamarin and ESL Shipping collaborate on innovative methanol-fueled multipurpose vessels

Deltamarin has partnered with ESL Shipping in the development of methanol-fueled multipurpose vessels, designed to meet diverse logistical needs across global shipping routes. The new contract covers the complete basic and detail design of four vessels, with several optional vessels.

Deltamarin has worked closely with ESL Shipping on the concept design of the new vessels and, under the new contract, will continue to provide support throughout the entire design lifecycle until the project’s completion.

The vessels are optimized for key trade routes on the Baltic Sea region and transatlantic crossings, with the flexibility to operate on large lakes in the United States and Canada. They are designed for exceptional adaptability, capable of transporting practically any type of cargo, including containers, bulk materials, project cargo, timber, and paper products.

Their innovative design features an accommodation block at the bow, allowing long project cargo to extend over the stern, further highlighting the vessel’s adaptability. By integrating tweendecks to maximize capacity, the vessels can transport a variety of mixed cargo when needed. Their flexible design enables the vessels to respond to evolving logistical demands while ensuring operational efficiency, with the capability to operate using alternative fuels from day one.

This project marks an excellent continuation of our longstanding partnership with ESL Shipping, following successful collaborations such as the Haaga and Viikki general dry cargo ships, which were awarded by the Clean Shipping Index (CSI) for their exceptional environmental performance and innovative design features. The new vessels continue to stand out due to their one-of-a-kind design and exceptional versatility, further strengthening our shared commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions in the global shipping industry.

Source: Deltamarin