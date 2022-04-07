Deltamarin and GTT receive an approval in principle from DNV for a new design of LNG fueled PCTC

Deltamarin and its partner, the French multinational naval engineering company GTT, have been awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) from the Norwegian classification society DNV, for an innovative LNG-fueled Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) design. The AiP was presented to Kristian Knaapi, Sales Manager at Deltamarin, and Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, by Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO of DNV Maritime at the classification society’s headquarter, during the Nor-Shipping maritime trade fair, held in Oslo this week.

Deltamarin and GTT have been cooperating on the development of a new Dual-Fuel PCTC design, able to carry 8000 CEU. This design introduces a new generation of PCTCs, incorporating GTT’s Mark III membrane LNG fuel tank and Deltamarin’s expertise in developing state of the art vessels.

The AiP from DNV confirms that the design of the LNG-fueled PCTC is feasible and that no obstacles exist to prevent the concept from being constructed and operated. Deltamarin and GTT have designed the most compact LNG system in order to optimize cargo capacity and energy consumption while providing maximal vessel LNG autonomy. The 2 bar gauge (barg) design pressure of the LNG fuel tank enables improved pressure holding capabilities and increased operational flexibility especially during bunkering operations.

Deltamarin is very pleased to receive the approval together with our trusted partners GTT and DNV. Sustainability in the maritime industry is one of the driving forces for Deltamarin, and we look forward to tackling some of its challenges with the new Dual-Fuel PCTC design. The new design enables to lock in CO2 reduction benefits today, while planning for low and zero operations in the future, leading us on the right path towards decarbonization.

Source: Deltamarin