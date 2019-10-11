Deltamarin provides RMC with design services for the Tallink project

Deltamarin is strengthening its position as a trusted designer of ro-pax vessels with the latest contract signed with Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC). The contract covers basic and detail design services for Tallink’s new LNG-powered shuttle ferry set to operate between Helsinki in Finland and Tallinn in Estonia.

Deltamarin’s commission covers basic and detail design services for the hull, machinery and electrical systems. The value of the contract with RMC is about €7.5M. The work will be carried out over a period of about 16-18 months at Deltamarin’s offices in Finland and Poland with the assistance of network companies.

“We are very pleased to continue our fruitful cooperation with Deltamarin. Rauma Marine Constructions’ aim is to be a leading car and passenger ferry provider, and our extensive network of strategic partners plays a vital role in achieving this. We look forward to working together with Deltamarin and providing Tallink with this state-of-the-art, modern and environmentally-friendly vessel,” says Jyrki Heinimaa, CEO of Rauma Marine Constructions.

“Naturally we are very happy and proud to participate in this ferry project and continue our strategic partnership with RMC. We look forward to further developing cooperation with the yard, providing them with excellent services,” says Deltamarin CEO, Janne Uotila.

The Tallink shuttle ferry is the biggest vessel yet to be built by RMC. It will accommodate 2,800 passengers and will have 1,900 lane meters for articulated road vehicles, cars, lorries, etc. Utilising the newest technology and innovative solutions, the ferry will be extremely environmentally-friendly and energy-efficient. It will run on dual fuel with the main source of fuel being low-emission liquefied natural gas (LNG). The ferry is expected to be delivered early in 2022.

Source: Deltamarin