Deltamarin secures design contracts for 14th and 15th E-Flexer vessels

Deltamarin has signed a contract with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) for the design and engineering of the 14th and 15th vessels in Stena RoRo’s E-Flexer series. The signed contract covers the complete basic and detail design of two new multi-fuel E-Flexer RoPax vessels, both of which will be methanol-ready.

The new vessels will be chartered by Attica Group for operations on Adriatic routes, with an option for two additional E-Flexers. The vessels will be built by Stena RoRo at the CMI Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) in China and are scheduled for delivery in April and August 2027.

Designed with versatile multi-fuel engines, the vessels can operate on conventional marine fuels (HFO or MGO), biodiesel, and are methanol ready. They are also equipped with a PTI/PTO setup and a “Battery power” notation, allowing for the potential future use of battery propulsion. These designs incorporate modern technology aimed at improving fuel efficiency and reducing Attica Group’s greenhouse gas emissions by up to 60% per transport work compared to existing vessels, helping to meet both current and future environmental standards.

The new contract strengthens our ongoing partnership with Stena RoRo and highlights our shared commitment to advancing innovation and sustainability within the maritime industry. With these two additional vessels, the total number of confirmed E-Flexer orders rises to 15, of which ten have already been delivered.

“This new contract reflects the strong ongoing partnership between Deltamarin, Stena RoRo, and China Merchants Jinling shipyard. The continued interest in the E-Flexer vessels, as evidence by the high number of orders, highlights their value and positions them as the leading solution in their class. We value our longstanding partnership with Stena and CMI and look forward to advancing these projects together,” says Janne Uotila, Managing Director of Deltamarin.

“With Attica and Deltamarin, we have developed the most bespoke E-Flexer concept so far, and this design is a new landmark for highly efficient, cost-effective, and future-proof RoPax vessels. With the capability of using both conventional fuel, biodiesel, bio- and e-Methanol, as well as batteries for propulsion, the shipowner has a vessel that can be operated with zero CO2 emissions in the future,” says Per Westling, CEO of Stena RoRo AB. “The longstanding and good cooperation between Deltamarin, CMI Jinling (Weihai) Shipyard, and Stena RoRo has again proven most successful.”

Source: Deltamarin