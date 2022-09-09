Deltamarin wins a design contract for a new Estonian ferry

Deltamarin has signed a contract with the Estonian Transport Administration to develop a new concept for a ferry travelling between the big islands and the mainland.

“During the tender, we saw great interest in cooperation from leading experienced design agencies in Estonia as well as abroad in this phase of the project. We believe that our cooperation with Deltamarin Ltd will be competent and diverse,” says Valentin Bratkov, Estonian Transport Administration’s Head of the Ship Construction Project.

Estonian Transport Administration is a governmental agency that operates within the area of government of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications of Estonia. It is tasked with planning the mobility of people and water, air and land vehicles, and ensuring safe and environmentally sustainable infrastructure.

“We at Deltamarin are extremely happy and thankful to sign this contract with the Estonian Transport Administration. Winning the bid, after thorough procurement process, proves that Deltamarin’s expertise in engineering projects is highly valuated by the Client. Deltamarin’s project team members are excited to start executing this project together with our Client, ensuring that the Estonian Transport Administration will get an energy-efficient and environmentally friendly ferry design,” says Janne Uotila, Managing Director at Deltamarin.

The concept is expected to be completed in early 2023. The concept will be the basis for preparing a public procurement and further designing and constructing the ferry.

Source: Deltamarin