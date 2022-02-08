Demand Boosts Demolition Rates, Could Lead to More Scrappings

Demand from ship recycling yards for more vintage tonnage, has already increased rates, which in turn, could lead to a rise in overall supply. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Clarkson Platou Hellas said that “as the week moved at a snail’s pace whilst the Far Eastern markets celebrated their Lunar holidays, price levels continued to jump northwards as the current supply of tonnage to the market gives no satisfaction to the demand from the recyclers. The Indian Union Budget for 2022-2023 was announced in India this week, the outcome of which fuels the positivity towards the recycling market through the year as strong demand for steel looks set to remain. There has been a strong push for increase in productivity for domestic infrastructure around business areas such as construction, railways and roads which should give an incentive for steel demand to remain firm throughout the year. This week, India has witnessed improved indications on the back of the domestic steel market gaining momentum by some USD 30/ldt compared to recent weeks. Generally, however, the rates from India remain lower than their counterparts from Bangladesh and Pakistan as we now see price levels creep up towards the mid USD 600 levels with room for improvement. The major surprise is that the lack of tonnage supply remains in place and Owners, particularly from the tanker sector, are not being tempted, yet…, by these ongoing improvements”, the shipbroker concluded.

In a separate note this week, shipbroker Allied said that “the ship recycling market has seemingly taken a bullish stance as of late, especially as the typical seasonal disruptions of the Chinese New Year start to dissipate. Moreover, the competition amongst the main demo destinations across the Indian Sub-Continent is on a steep rise, with Bangladesh and Pakistan leading the way at this point. Thinking about the firming local steel plate prices that have added extra flexibility, coupled with the stringer availability of tonnage, we may well see some units being concluded past the mid US$ 600/ldt levels.

On the other hand, the Indian market still lags behind, unable to compete at this point. In other demo destinations, the Turkish market remained rather stagnant, with the local steel prices though being mostly steady and relatively firm, a situation that may help appetite for tonnage to grow higher, as well as offered numbers to hold”.

Meanwhile, GMS , the world’s leading cash buyer of ships said this week, that “Chinese (Lunar) New Year holidays concluded this week and there appears to be a real spring in the step of industry players, as international ship recycling markets continue to push on once again. Both, Pakistan and Bangladesh, have been at the forefront of this recent resurgence, with an improved India (that is still unable to compete on any regular / non-HKC / non-specialist tonnage) and a relatively stable Turkey that has defied explanation for the most part with its remarkably firm / stable levels (especially in light of the collapsing Lira) and even a noteworthy improvement in import steel registering this week. Sub-continent prices have managed to surge past USD 650/LT LDT on certain select units once again – such is the hunger of Cash Buyers and sub-continent Recyclers alike – just to secure a piece of the dwindling shortage of tonnage at present.

Steel plate prices across the board have been a key driver to the spectacular showings of late, as construction / infrastructure projects ramp up once again, with the worst of Convid-19 and its associated lockdowns and restrictions, seemingly easing of late. Regrettably, the number of the comparatively less dangerous Omicron cases are on the rise globally even though the combination of vaccines and boosters appear to be (temporarily?) keeping the worst of it at bay – at least until news of another mutation invariably surfaces. On the sales front, there was news of one 2002 built VLCC and another large LDT Aframax tanker sale to report this week, as opportunistic Owners returning from holidays seek to cash in at these admittedly fantastic levels, amidst continuing poor tanker charter rates”, GMS concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide