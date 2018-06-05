Demand for Asia Pacific crude hit by competitive US arbitrage barrels

Ample availability of competitively priced arbitrage barrels from the Atlantic Basin has dented Asia Pacific’s demand for July loading regional crude grades, traders said this week.

A slew of Malaysian and Vietnamese crude grades were heard offered into the spot market following subdued demand from baseload buyers who have turned to alternative crude from outside the region, they said.

Malaysian crude grades such as Tembikai, Bentara, Penara Blend, Kidurong, Cendor, Labuan and Kimanis have been offered in the spot market for July loading, according to the traders.

“They are too many cargoes offered in the market [currently],” a North Asian crude trader said.

“Some Malaysian grades [are being] pushed out as [key buyers in] Thailand are taking arbitrage cargoes,” the trader added.

In its recent tender seeking crude for July-August delivery, Thailand’s PTT was heard to have purchased US’ Bakken crude, Nigeria’s Agbami crude, as well as other crude grades from within the Asia Pacific region such as Cooper Basin and Champion.

“A lot of US crude are coming. A lot of [Asia Pacific] buyers are taking [these such as] CPC [and] PTT,” a Southeast Asian crude trader said.

Taiwan’s CPC was heard to have bought four VLCCs, equivalent to 8 million barrels, of WTI Midland crude in its tender for July cargoes, traders said.

The uptick in the purchasing of US crude is partly due to the widening spread between the global NYMEX and Brent crude benchmarks, of which Asia Pacific crude grades are typically priced against.

Front-month ICE July Brent’s premium over NYMEX light sweet crude was seen at $9.29/b at Wednesday’s settle, up from $8.66/b Tuesday. The spread between the two benchmarks is at its widest level since March 2015.

“WTI [crude] landed in Asia is at [Dated Brent] plus $1/b, while Malaysian crude [on a FOB basis] is at [Dated Brent] plus $3s/b,” the Southeast Asian crude trader said.

“[Also] Eagle Ford and WTI Midland crude are still being offered [to Asian buyers],” the trader added.

The influx of US crude also comes at a time of increasing US crude production and lower demand from Europe due to turnarounds.

US crude production first breached 10 million b/d in November 2017 and has remained above this level since, data from the US Energy Information Administration showed.

CASH DIFFERENTIALS SEEN LOWER

Competition from the arbitrage barrels has weighed on cash differentials of Malaysian crude, traders said.

Traders indicated that while a cargo of July loading Kimanis crude has traded at a premium of around $3.70/b to Dated Brent earlier in the trading cycle — similar to traded levels heard for June-loading cargoes — subsequent offers of Kimanis crude cargoes for July loading have struggled to receive similar interest.

They also noted that Malaysia’s Petronas could have awarded a tender for a July loading cargo of Bertam crude at a premium of $2.50-$2.90/b to Platts Dated Brent crude assessments on a FOB basis, down from a premium of around $3.25/b last month.

“Malaysian [crude grades] won’t do well, because there is no usual demand from usual buyers,” a Singapore-based crude trader said.

However, strong middle distillate cracks are expected to put a floor on how much lower cash differentials for these grades could fall, a second Singapore-based crude trader said.

“Not everything can be replaced by arbitrage [barrels], the refining valuation [for Malaysian crude] is still quite good,” the trader said.

Second-month gasoil and jet fuel crack spreads against Dubai crude averaged $16.23/b and $16.07/b respectively for May to date, breaching over three-year highs of $15.79/b and $15.71/b, respectively, for the whole of April, S&P Global Platts data showed.

