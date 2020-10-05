Demand for chemicals still strong

Stolt-Nielsen posts its 3Q20 (June-August) results next Thursday, providing us with the initial view of the period with the second wave of Covid-19 in U.S. and most of Europe. Although the results are again very uncertain and hard to predict, the overall picture is expected to be quite solid for Chemical Tanker market with packaging, food and health related plastic product demand offsetting reduced need of auto and construction cargo. With long-term fundamentals remaining strong as well, we reiterate our positive stance towards the share at an unchanged NOK 120/sh TP.

Uncertainties towards 3Q20 following strong figures in 2Q

Very solid figures in 2Q20 boosted our optimism towards Stolt-Nielsen handling the Covid-19 situation. Although 3Q20 should be seasonally weaker and both the Tank Containers and the Sea Farm were guided to receive a larger virus-related impact, we may hope that the worse is already over and even with the number of daily new Covid-19 cases beating records basically every week, there will be no disturbances towards the shipping procedures and the main Stolt Tankers segment. In our view, the probability of a new mass port closure is very limited. Looking forward, the Chemical Tanker market’s fundamentals are very strong: we are experiencing the slowdown in new chemical tonnage entering the market and a positive movement in the product tanker market, while the demand for chemicals is anticipated to keep increasing with shipping supported by the potential new projects in US Gulf and Arabian Gulf territories.

Five chemical tankers to replace the old vessels in 1Q21

By the end of August Stolt-Nielsen announced to have agreed to acquire five chemical tankers from Chemical Transportation Group for trading in the Stolt Tankers Joint Service. The five ships, which are 26,000 dwt and with stainless steel cargo sections, were built in China in 2016 and 2017. The purchase of each ship is expected to close between December 2020 and February 2021. Further terms of the transaction were not disclosed, however, the company communicated that these will be replacement vessels for the older ships that are planned to be retired in the next few years. This will lower the fleet age profile and help the company to reduce the carbon footprint with the new technologies onboard. Still, until the financial details are disclosed, we do not include them anyhow in the model.

While the end of the year might be weaker and results hard to predict, the future fundamentals remain strong and we reiterate Buy for the stock under unchanged NOK 120/sh Target Price.

