Demand for Dry Bulk Newsbuildings Picks Up

Improved market sentiment has triggered a rebound in demand for dry bulk newbuildings. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking noted that “it seems that dry bulk interest has started to return to the newbuilding market after a fairly long period of limited activity. This was the second consecutive week that we witnessed a fair number of new units being ordered, with the majority of them being Ultramaxes. Despite the declining momentum noted in freight rates recently, investor confidence has placed weight on the possibility thatthese higher earnings will not phase out quickly. However, it is expected that investors will become more reluctant if this freight rate slide deepens considerably. On the tanker front, things also geared up a bit, with 6 new units being added to the orderbook, with contracts being divided between Suezmax and MR units. It seems that the positive market expectations have started to take form, with the boost earnings of late improving market sentiment considerably. In case that this rising momentum shows a more robust and durable trend during the following weeks, we expect to see a further rise take shape in terms of activity and interest for new orders”.

In a separate note, shipbroker Banchero Costa added that “in South Korea, Greek owners Kyklades Maritime exercised an option for 2 x Suezmax tankers at Hyundai Samho; the price seems to be around $162mln for the 2 vessels. These units will bring the total order up to 6 units. There were rumours that in Japan 2 x MR tankers will be built at Minami Nippon for delivery mid-2021 and early 2022. In China Anthony Veder ordered 1 x LNG carrier of about 30,000 cbm at Jiangnan Shipyard, delivery is expected in June 2021. Kmarine declared an option for 2 additional VLOC around 325,000 dwt at Qingdao Beihai; the vessel will be fixed at TC for 25 years to Vale. Deliveries expected second half 2021/beginning 2022”.

Meanwhile, in the S&P market, Banchero Costa added that “on the dry segment we registered sales all across the different segments starting from larger tonnage with the sale of the AZUL INTEGRA 203k dwt blt 2004 Universal to Chinese interest Shandong shipping for region $16.25mio. In the Panamax sector Bright Navigation of Greece are rumoured being the buyers of two vintage Panamax, the LITTLE PRINCE 74k dwt blt 2001 Namura for $6.7mio and the BOREAL 74k dwt blt 2002 Namura for low $7mio. Scorpio Bulkers announced the sale of 2 x Ultramax Sdari 64 design blt 2014 and 2015 in Chengxi, mv SBI COUGAR and SBI PUMA for a price of $19.4mio each (BWTS fitted) to China Minmetals. Two modern large handy, Emerald 37 design ice class 1C mv SEAS 5 and SEAS 11 abt 37k dwt blt 2012 and 2013 respectively are reported firmly trading or committed to Dutch Buyers for a price of $22.3mio enbloc. In the tanker segment the major notice refers to the large cash and share deal of Scorpio who took over 19 product tankers of Trafigura for a total price of $803mio; this will bring Trafigura owning around 11.5% of Scorpio Tankers. The ships included in the package comprise of 4 LR2 + 15 x MR tankers. Another 2 very modern 50k dwt MR super eco blt 2015 in HMD named STENAWECO CATERINA CORRADO and STENAWECO ADREA CORRADO are reported sold to Hafnia for price in excess of $30mio each. The deal includes the balance of the charter till June and August 2020 and the vessels are WBTS fitted”.

Additionally, Allied said that “on the dry bulk side, we experienced a slight step back in terms of activity this past week. This is hardly a surprise, given that a sort of correction was expected to be seen at some point, after the amassed transactions that took place the last couple of weeks or so. Notwithstanding this, given the current state of earnings and with buying appetite being a relatively healthy levels, activity should continue at relatively strong levels over the coming weeks. On the tanker side, the SnP market has built a bullish momentum for the time being. The volume of transactions was strong for yet another week, underlying the firm buying appetite that is currently dominating this specific market. It is rather redundant to mention that once again the main winner was the MR size segment, with a plethora of units changing hands the last couple of days. The main highlight of the week, though, was the massive en bloc deal reportedly picked up by Monaco based Scorpio Tankers”.



Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide