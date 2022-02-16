Demand for Dry Bulkers Remains Strong

Ship owners have been rather active in the S&P market, especially when it comes to bulk carriers. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied noted that “on the dry bulk side, the SnP market returned back to a strong pace as of the past week, given the fair number of units changing hands. This came, at the same time, rather inline with the upward trajectory noted from the side of earnings. Thinking about the current healthy buying appetite that is seemingly well distributed across the different size segments and age groups, strong fundamentals caking a continuation of this firm track in terms of freight returns would no doubt translate to a robust flow in transactions in the near term. On the tanker side, SnP market was far from impressive during the past few days or so, given the limited number of vessels being reported sold. However, thinking about the general gear up in activity noted for many weeks now, this periodical reverse in trend is somehow expected to some degree. On the other hand, as we have mentioned again, the prolonged pressure of freight earnings makes the flow of transactions vulnerable from any slack in sentiment”.

In a separate note, Banchero Costa noted that “IMC is reported to have sold to COSCO at undisclosed levels 4 x Oshima Ultramaxes 64,900 dwt, 3 x blt 2017 and 1 x Blt 2016 named Maritime Challenger, Maritime Sonia, Maritime Sinchai and Maritime Voyager. Vessels originally ordered from Oshima in 2014 at a reported price of $36 mln each. Vessels to be delivered over the next two months. 2 Japanese Blt Supramaxes Bumblebee 55,000 dwt Blt 2011 Mitsui reported sold to Middle Eastern Buyers, and Ivy Unicorn 55,000 dwt Blt 2011 IHI SS/DD passed, BWTS fitted, both reported sold at $20.5 mln per unit. Hong Kong fund controlled Super Valentina 33,000 dwt Blt 2013 Shin Kurushima SS 2026 DD 2024, BWTS fitted reported sold at reg $18 mln.

Handymax Pola Anisia 46,000 dwt Blt 2006 Oshima SS 2026 DD 2024, BWTS fitted and boxed holds reported sold at $13.2 mln. Handies Glorieuse 38,000 dwt Blt 2012 Naikai SS/DD due Nov 2022 reported sold to Costamare at $21 mln, while Sea Breeze and Sea Angel 37,000 dwt Blt 2016 Avic BWTS fitted, Eco ME Tier II SS/DD due 2024 reported sold at $23.5 mln per unit”, the shipbroker said.

Meanwhile, Allied commented that “the newbuilding market has seemingly entered an uninspiring trajectory as of the past week, given the limited number of fresh orders coming to light. This can be seen as a mere reflection of the clampdown noted in the containership sector, that has been heavily nourishing the overall new order activity for some time now. Notwithstanding this, given the bullish sentiment in this specific market, we can expect the good flow of new projects to resurface in the near term. For the other main sectors, the dry bulk market was also inactive as of the past week, rather surprisingly (to some extent at least), given the strong positive tone given from the side of earnings after the Chinese New Year holidays. If we are to remain on a bullish track in terms of freight rates, the expectation is for many more new projects to emerge in the upcoming period. For the time being, we see a robust pace from the gas sector, where some new orders have been slowly trickling in for both LPG and LNG units”.

Banchero Costa added that “in LNG, this week’s NB report focused on the gas sector, as well as very late delivery slots, which are now being proposed for almost every type of NB contract. Nigeria LNG is linked to an order for two very large LNG carriers to be delivered in 2025 ex-Hyundai, with no price specified.

Venture Global LNG, based in the United States, is about to confirm an order with Daewoo for three option three very large LNG of approximately 174,000 cbm at a price of $220 mln each, with deliveries beginning in late 2024. Containers Aside from gas, the container sector continues to set records, with options declared in order not to lose the availability of slots. Tsakos confirmed options at HMD for two 2,800 teu feeder ships for delivery in 2023 and 2024, for a total of four ships. Mitsui OSK and GSI signed an interesting contract for a 50,000 dwt MR2 ice class notation, delivery end 2024, for a specific project that includes the Northern Sea Route passage”, Banchero Costa concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide