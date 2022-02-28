Demand for LNG carriers expected to increase amid Ukraine crisis

While many business sectors are facing uncertainties amid the crisis in Ukraine, the LNG carrier industry is forecast to rather benefit from the situation.

Demand for LNG carriers is increasing, as countries are likely to expand LNG imports as an alternative to Russian natural gas.

Qatar has increased a recent order to 20 LNG carriers and Malaysia is also moving up its plan to order LNG ships.

British market intelligence company Clarkson Research says prices have already increased by one million U.S. dollars per ship in the past week and are expected to rise further.

Considering South Korea accounted for 87 percent of last year’s total LNG carrier orders, the country’s industry is likely to benefit from the surge in demand.

Source: Arirang