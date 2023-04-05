Demand revival, Russian crudes lift IOC’s throughput to record highs

State-run Indian Oil Corp posted record crude throughput in the financial year ending March 2023 on the back of robust growth in fuel demand, healthy margins and plentiful availability of discounted crudes, a trend that is expected to spill over to the new financial year, analysts and company sources said.

They added that plentiful availability of attractively-priced Russian crudes was one of the factors that helped the country’s biggest refiner to boost throughput by a healthy 7% year on year as it kept its refinery runs well above 100% to take advantage of favorable market conditions.

In addition, Rosneft’s recent agreement with IOC to significantly increase Russian oil supplies would further aid in boosting runs at a time when domestic appetite for fuels is showing signs of sustained growth after a long period of sluggish demand due to the pandemic.

“Indian refiners are operating their refineries at over 100% utilization rates due to strong domestic fuel demand, healthy margins, and increased purchases of discounted Russian barrels,” said Sumit Ritolia, refinery economics analyst for South Asia at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

IOC’s average capacity utilization was around 110% in the January-March period and it is expected to be at similar levels in the April-June quarter, he added.

IOC said April 3 that its crude throughput climbed to 72.4 million mt in fiscal year 2022-23 (April-March), from 67.67 million mt in 2021-22.

Its sales of refined petroleum products rose 14% year on year in 2022-23. As domestic sales showed signs of robust growth, the company’s market share in the refined petroleum product segment rose to 42.9% in 2022-23 from 40.8% in 2021-22. IOC’s gasoline, diesel and LPG sales rose 19.2% year on year, 19.3% and 1%, respectively, in 2022-23, IOC said.

IOC set up 1,784 retail outlets in 2022-23, taking the total to 36,285 and opened five jet fuel stations in the last fiscal year, putting the total number of jet fuel stations at 132, IOC said.

According to S&P Global, India was the key driver of Asia’s oil demand growth in 2022 and will contribute to about 17% of regional growth this year.

Overall, India’s oil demand is expected to grow 270,000 b/d in 2023, down from around 350,000 b/d last year, amid moderating economic growth. The demand for oil in India is recovering faster than the rest of Asia. India’s oil demand in 2023 is expected to be 7% above 2019 levels, compared with 3% for the entire Asia.

IOC-Rosneft deal

During CEO Igor Sechin’s visit to India, Rosneft, Russia’s largest crude producer, signed an agreement with IOC to boost Russian oil supplies, the Russian firm said on March 29.

“Partnership with Rosneft will offer several benefits to Indian oil Corp, like proper cargo sequencing and desired cargo lay can availabilities, among other things,” Ritolia said.

India jumped onto the bandwagon of opportunistic buying of Russian crude in 2022 and a year later Russia is India’s top crude supplier with its share around 30%-35% in Q1 2023 from just over 2% in Jan 2022.

With Urals having assay qualities similar to Middle Eastern oil grades and lower sulfur content compared with Middle Eastern crudes with similar API, some Indian refiners have swapped Middle Eastern crudes in favor of Urals for their refinery processing.

“Urals, with properties similar to Saudi’s Arab Light or ADNOC’s Upper Zakum crude, can be a long-term asset for Indian Oil as it suits its refiners and its configuration, and most importantly it is among a few grades that are technically and economically feasible,” Ritolia said.

“For IOC, the long-term potential availability of Russian crudes offers significant value creation compared to other crudes and feedstocks,” he added.

Changing market scenario

IOC and other refinery officials said they were keeping a close eye on global oil market behavior over the next few months after OPEC and its allies surprised the market by announcing over the weekend that they planned to make more than 1.6 million b/d of voluntary production cuts, with the bulk of the reductions starting in May and lasting until the end of the year.

“These additional cutbacks could drive up crude prices further at a time when Asian economies, particularly China and India, are forecast to grow significantly this year, led by a greater consumption of oil as compared to 2022,” said Rajat Kapoor, managing director for oil and gas at Synergy Consulting.

“In the west, economies already struggling with stagnating growth and raging inflation are in for a tough year amid expectations that crude prices could hit the $100/b mark if economic activity in China ramps up sharply as the country had lifted all COVID-related restrictions,” he added.

