Demolition Activity Still Lackluster as Holiday Season Nears

The demolition market has continued to remain lackluster, with scarce tonnage availability and scrapyards reluctant to raise their offers. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Clarkson Platou Hellas said that “the ship recyclers appear to be spooked by the weakening steel markets on the global front causing yet further negative sentiment and a further drop in indications from the waterfront. This is causing confidence to diminish when they consider offering for any available tonnage. The Indian price levels seem to be hit more than their counterparts in Bangladesh and Pakistan, however these latter destinations have also been negatively affected by the depressed steel markets and Pakistan further by the Pakistani rupee devaluation. The interesting factor is that price levels continue to fall weekly despite the being a lack of tonnage being proposed to the market”, the shipbroker said.

In a separate note, Allied Shipbroking said that “activity remained for yet another week at moderate levels, with small tanker units still being the main feedstock for the ship recycling market. Interest for demolition in the rest of the main sectors remains subdued as either current market fundamentals are too robust or there are expectations for an improved demand and supply balance to take shape in the near term. Meanwhile, scrap prices seem to have started to lose some steam as of late, trimming interest from the side of owners even further. In particular, activity in Bangladesh was improved, but overall interest remained limited, in contrast to the impressive number of deals noted during the start of the year.

Steel plate prices have decreased during the last couple of weeks, inevitably leading to a cut in offered prices. The same softening was witnessed in India as well this past week. Fundamentals are weak and domestic breakers have dropped their interest levels. At the same time, the Indian Rupee also lost some ground this past week. The picture in Pakistan is more or less similar, as interest is limited, while steel prices and the local currency are both on a bearish path. Finally, the situation has not changed in Turkey, despite the continued collapse of the Turkish lira, which for some time now has been a significant negative factor for the country’s ship recycling industry”.

Meanwhile, GMS , the world’s leading cash buyer of ships said this week that “markets remain tentatively poised this week, as days of constant reversals have left most end Buyers without any motivation or appetite to acquire units at yesterday’s levels. India has been the most affected by the recent falls, with all offers on vessels now coming in around the mid USD 500s/LDT and below, having seen well above USD 600/LDT just last month. The decline in local steel plate prices in India have been so severe (in excess of USD 60/Ton in a matter of a weeks) that many Alang Buyers are continuing to wait-and-watch further market developments, rather than offering on any available units.

The ongoing dearth in the supply of tonnage has stretched into this week as well, as an increasing number of owners in the wet sector are looking set to bank on market improvements going into 2022. One Suezmax sale was concluded into Bangladesh at decent numbers this week – and this shows that the falls have not been that pronounced in neighboring markets (certainly not as bad in Chattogram at least). Gadani has been struggling with currency depreciations of late, and the week even started with a dramatic level of PKR 178.20 against the U.S. Dollar – the highest EVER! Turkey too has not been spared from collapsing currency fiasco as the Lira teeters on the edge just shy of TRY 14.0 against the U.S. Dollar, while local and import steel respectively registered declines of their own. As we get closer to the holidays and Owners the world over gear up for time with family and friends, we anticipate supply could further weaken and deliveries further delayed in light of increased travel restrictions due to the new Omicron Covid variant”, GMS concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide