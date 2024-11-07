Demolition Market Activity Subdued
In a separate report, shipbroker Intermodal said that “amidst the Diwali festivities, the recycling market witnessed another week of subdued activity, against a backdrop of uncertainty. Market participants are adopting a cautious, “wait-andsee” approach, monitoring the evolution of demand in the coming weeks. In Bangladesh, there was a modest rebound in cashbuying activity and prices, yet the sustainability of this uptick is dubious. This price increase appears driven more by expectations of future demand rather than any tangible rise in buyer interest.
The sales that took place ranged around $500/ldt, with a declining trend towards $450/ldt for less desirable units. Many yards have ceased operations for upgrading words to meet HKC standards. The country faces economic challenges, despite government efforts to stabilize the national economy. A factor weakening local steel demand is the lack of national infrastructure projects. The economic outlook seems bleak, with the GDP estimated to drop by 4% in Q4 2024, further compounding uncertainty”.
Intermodal added that “despite the distractions of the Diwali festivities, the Indian market showed last week some signs of stabilization, backed up by the positive sentiment of the Alang buyers, willing to negotiate and conclude transactions. No change in the local steel prices was reported last week, probably due to Diwali-related market’s hold. Notwithstanding challenges imposed by Inflation driven by gas and fuel prices rise, Indian economy maintains a high GDP growth rate of 6.7% in Q2 2024, projected for a 7% in full year. Last week was struggling for Pakistan market, with very limited activity and a holding pattern for industry players. Scrap steel prices remained unchanged for containerships and slightly declined for tankers and bulk carriers. On the economy front, the anticipated $7bn IMF bailout tranche is at risk, since the government failed to meet certain economic targets. There are still discussions with China for a bailout package providing a sign of hope, although still not finalized and with details to be clarified. The national government proceeded with an interest rate cut of 250bps, aiming to restrain inflation in the levels of 5-7%. This interest rate drop may lead to a rejuvenation of recycling activity” the shipbroker concluded.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide