Demolition Market Finding Some Footing as Wet Tonnage is Sold
In a separate note, Allied Shipbroking said that “a rather quiet week for the ship recycling market took place, with the typical sluggish mode during the peak of the summer period seemingly having heavily affected the flow of demo candidates. Despite the typical seasonal patterns, this comes partly as a surprise given the firm offered scrap price levels of late across all of the Indian Sub-Continent. Bangladesh seems to still be leading the way, being the first market having reached the US$ 600/LDT mark and still holding well above, a level which is one of the highest seen in the demolition market for many years now.
At the same time, Pakistan witnessed a relatively steep upward push during the past few days, offering very close to these high levels, but lagging slightly behind once again. Finally, it won’t be so surprising if India starts to follow through closely in the near term, especially for specialized units, ramping up further the competition and generating even more excessive scrap price levels. All-in-all, a whole lot will depend on the stringer availability of demo tonnage that it is likely to emerge over the next month or so, especially from the dry bulk and container sectors”, Allied said.
Meanwhile, GMS (www.gmsinc.net), the world’s largest cash buyer of ships said in its weekly report that “prices across the Indian sub-continent ship recycling markets continue their impressive upward trajectory this week, as end Buyers press on for any availabletonnage, at levels well above USD 600/LT LDT, especially in the case of Bangladesh and a now firming Pakistani market. The summer months have brought with them a relative paucity of units, which is somewhat surprising given the record levels we are witnessing once again and the fact that the market has more than doubled in just the space of a year. Any supply of vessels is largely from the beleaguered Tanker and Offshore sectors, but there are still the odd Ropax / Passenger units and Reefers to talk of as well, that are being diverted primarily into India.
Dry Bulk and Container chartering markets have been flying for much of this year, so we have seen very few of these units being proposed for recycling, as Owners are now opting to pass surveys on vessels almost 30 years of age, as such have been the freight earnings in 2021. On the Covid-19 front, the Delta variant continues to increasingly cause concern across the globe, and the sub-continent has yet to reach a satisfactory level of vaccinations to begin reopening fully, just like the U.K., Israel, U.S.A. and various other Western nations have been. Even Turkey continues to battle fresh infections rates of over 22K fresh cases per day, but the situation there is still better than the sub-continent at present. Overall, despite lockdown restrictions remaining in place (especially across Bangladesh in particular), ship deliveries and beachings continue in all locations and port reports are seeing a trickle of vessels arrive over each tide”, GMS concluded.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide