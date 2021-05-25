Demolition Market is Sizzling Hot

Prices offered by scrapyards for older tonnage is reaching new heights of late, tempting many owners into decommissioning the older ships of their fleet. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Clarkson Platou Hellas said that “with the after-effects of the Eid festivities still being felt across the Indian sub-continent, the week started off very slowly with no real appetite from end recyclers materializing. Also, the devasting Cyclone “Tauktae” blasting India in particular ground the country to a halt, with many casualties now sadly being reported. Not only was it battling this tragedy, it is also still in the midst of a strong 3rd outbreak of Covid-19, taking up the countries resources with one of those being oxygen bottles that all yards in Alang have donated to local hospitals. This has dramatically halted the dismantling procedures at the yards and may take a few weeks before they are back up and running at full steam, although despite the restrictions in place, vessels are still being allowed to beach and the country is open for recycling deliveries.

It is also Cash Buyers who are struggling to navigate in this market with recycling candidates either being Offshore units in difficult delivery positions or large LDT vessels that not all Buyers have the capabilities to finance, leaving some on the sideliners from what little tonnage is being concluded. Furthermore, price levels still steadily rise and as Buyers start to have a small opening between now and the upcoming Monsoon season, they could creep up further should the industry continue to be back staged by the roaring freight markets which give Owners no logical reason at present to sell”, Clarkson Platou Hellas concluded.

In a similar note, Allied Shipbroking added that “the persisting robust freight market for dry bulkers and containerships have trimmed interest for ship recycling activity in the year so far, while tankers have been the main driver of the market thus far. Meanwhile, the end of the Eid holidays and the fact that the monsoon period is approaching is likely to give a temporary boost to the market over the coming weeks. Bangladesh remains the most attractive destination for scrapping at the moment, given the generous offered prices and the fact that local yards have been less affected from the COVID-19 resurgence in the Indian Sub-Continent.

However, the recent drop in steel prices in the country could possibly push scrap prices lower as well, something that could well curb interest amongst owners of vintage units. In India, the pandemic crisis continues to monopolize the headlines in the country, with several yards still remaining out of action. The “hungry” Alang breakers though that are still open have increased their business on non-HKC units, in an attempt to reduce their losses. Finally, Pakistani ship recycling yards have fought hard to retain offered prices at attractive levels, despite the previous week’s lockdowns and the Eid celebration pause. Activity is not yet impressive in the country, but it is expected to show a ramp up relatively soon”, the shipbroker concluded.

Meanwhile, GMS , the world’s leading cash buyer of ships said in its weekly report that “with the conclusion of Eid holidays, SNP activity resumed in the sub-continent markets once again, with some continually strong numbers on show, despite declining of steel plate prices by about USD 9/LDT (in India) this week. Some of the momentum leading up to Eid holidays has unsurprisingly stalled a little, and there is a lingering suspicion that the markets have perhaps peaked and a slight correction in levels could be anticipated in the near future. Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc across the sub-continent markets, particularly in India, where ICU units are continually over-filled, with over 400,000 daily cases and over 4,000 daily deaths that have shocked the rest of the world.

Meanwhile, given the recent spike in cases in Pakistan and pursuant to the recent lockdown, ship recycling yards in Gadani are due to resume activity from next week, whilst the lockdown in Bangladesh has been extended for yet another week. Turkey too has resumed activity this week Post Ramadan as steel fundamentals continue to firm, helping sustain the stronger levels currently on show. Overall, amidst a flying dry bulk and container chartering market / second hand sector, tanker and offshore units remain the overwhelming supply for the most part. As the summer / monsoon months approach, it will be interesting to see if the present momentum can be sustained or if levels will start to cool off, as the traditionally slow Monsoon period around this time of year, gradually comes into view”.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide