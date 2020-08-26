Demolition Market On The Rise

Cash buyers have gradually returned to the demolition market and with few tonnage readily available, prices have picked up. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Clarkson Platou Hellas said that “with many owners and stakeholders in the industry still enjoying their Summer vacations, there has been only a trickle of tonnage circulating for sale lately which has naturally increased competition and price levels. Willing Sellers in this market have been met with an aggressive Buying attitude and capitalised on this improved sentiment with all three Indian sub-continent recycling locations firming over the past week (quite significantly). Whilst the demand from the waterfront continues to rise amid the noticeable lack of tonnage availability, and with some cash buyers ready to speculate on the back of their optimism, who knows where these rates will end up – is the USD 400/ldt level just around the corner? The ever-favoured container vessel in India has attracted particular interest of late, with some privately concluded units achieving excess USD 360/ldt with green recycling clauses attached to them, making these numbers even more impressive. However, any non ‘Green’ unit continues to be snapped up by the neighbouring Pakistani recyclers which remains red hot after its own resurgence this year and continues to be at the forefront of the current market. We will have to wait and see if the observant Bangladeshi recyclers will have any kind of response in the short term to the prices on offer from their local rivals – talk is abound that they could return competitively in the near future. With more talk and enquiry from Buyers it seems that these firm numbers may be here to stay and aide the recovery which is very encouraging for a market which has been hit harder than most this year in the Shipping macro environment due to the Global Pandemic”.In a separate note, Allied said that ‘a considerably active two weeks period was noted, with cash-buyers returning from the summer lull with vigor. The overall improvement that was seen in offered prices as of late helped sentiment and pushed owners to take up the ship recycling option. However, it seems that this improvement in prices wall most likely be temporary, while concerns about a second wave of the pandemic spread are steadily intensifying. In Bangladesh, it seems that fundamentals have improved and local players are ready to return to the market, after a prolonged period of limited activity. The country remains behind the other Indian Sub-Continent competitors, but it should be of little surprise if we were to see an upturn take place in the coming weeks. In India, activity remains vivid and interest from breakers. However, the recent drop witnessed in local steel prices is likely to curb some steam. Additionally, fears of a fresh lockdown in the country due to the increasing spread of COVID-19 is also alarming many owners and cash-buyers alike. Finally, Pakistani breakers seem to have returned strong, after a long period of inactivity. The local players are offering at the moment the best price levels, with this trend being expected to still hold for at least a couple more weeks”.

Meanwhile, GMS, the world’s leading cash buyer said in its latest weekly report that “A major correction in Indian steel plate prices by nearly USD 20/LDT this week has led to some jitters in Alang, especially after prices had rocketed up from their lows below USD 300/LDT over the previous months. Many had certainly been suspecting that it was ‘too much too soon’ (the way prices jumped over recent weeks) and that an inevitable period of either a correction or stability may be seen before perhaps prices push on further in the fourth quarter again. Steel prices have been at the highest point we have seen so far this year across the sub- continent markets, but external factors such as the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic (India has once again recorded daily high Covid cases this week) and a steady supply of containers (in particular) and HKC green vessels have resulted in some form of resistance on prices creeping back up towards the USD 400s/LDT mark once again. Pakistan remains the highest placed recycling destination for yet another week, even though a slowdown in supply of market non-green vessels in recent weeks has seen their progress stall somewhat. A majority of the large Capesize bulkers and VLOCs sold during the year so far, have gone to Bangladesh and many local yards still remain stuffed with tonnage, ahead of an anticipated return to form come / during the fourth quarter of the year”, GMS concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide