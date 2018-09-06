Demolition Market Still Not Quite Active

The issue of tonnage oversupply is still not dealt with adequately, especially in segments like tankers. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Clarkson Platou Hellas said that “the markets from Bangladesh and Pakistan appear to have taken some time to re-open after their Eid holidays and subsequently, another quiet week has taken place. However, with more units having arrived into the market as sales candidates previous week, we do foresee a pro-active period commencing this week. As highlighted by our title, some bullish sentiment has come into the market this week but is this positive attitude emanating from the breakers (recyclers) themselves or just the cash speculators. Time will tell from here onwards but one important factor reported this week is, and finally, some cutting has started in Pakistan. This is a major breakthrough and something that was definitely needed, to hopefully, bring the competitiveness from this destination back into the equation and maybe make their counterparts from Bangladesh and India sit up and take notice. Obviously after such a long period away from the dismantling of tankers on the recycling plots in Gadani, let us hope that no further accidents occur and these recyclers can once again continue to work in a safe and never ending way. It will also now be interesting to see how the domestic steel market react to the news that cutting has now commenced and that supply to the domestic steel mills begins once again. Generally, the sentiment is for a healthy market going forwards but it will be interesting to see what numbers the newly placed tonnage to the market achieve”, said Clarkson Platou Hellas.



In a separate note, Allied Shipbroking talked about “a quiet week in the demolition market, with 6 vessels being reported as scrapped during this past week, as this was the last week of summer, a period that there is traditionally a limited activity. In detail, there was not any bulk carrier being scrapped last week, while there were one MR and one Aframax that were demolished in the same period. The rest of the reported demolitions were referring to secondary sectors such as offshore and general cargo. Meanwhile, scrap prices in Bangladesh remained steady, with activity being anticipated to improve within the next weeks. In India, Rupee was dropped around 2% compared to the US dollar, but without this affecting the market significantly. Activity in Pakistan and Turkey is expected to increase as well in the last quarter of the year, as market fundamentals remain healthy”.

Meanwhile, according to GMS, the world’s leading cash buyer of ships, “following the conclusion of Eid holidays, unlike Turkey, in Pakistan and Bangladesh this week, prices and demand started to improve with some frisky numbers being promptly put forth by bullish Cash Buyers who are already confident of a market returning to form. At long last, the issuance of cutting permissions on wet tonnage in Pakistan increases resale options for tanker owners and provides competition to the somewhat isolated Bangladeshi (and to a small extent, Indian) market for large LDT / VLCC sized units. There are however, a number of large LDT tankers / VLCCs still blocking space at recycling yards in Pakistan and it will expectedly take several more months (after cutting gets under way) for recycled product to shift from yards and demand to fully return. Meanwhile, several VLCCs have also been beached in Bangladesh over recent tides and large Dollar value L/C capabilities for a growing number of local Recyclers is getting notoriously tougher, making the overall acquisition of large LDT vessels a particularly precarious proposition for Cash Buyers at present. India too has endured some worrying moments on local steel plate prices over the past week, but has overall gained almost USD 10/LDT, after the recent volatility witnessed during July and early August.

Finally, both Turkey and (especially) China remain on the sidelines as they remain woefully off the subcontinent offerings, as nearly no news of vessels heading to Turkey has been forthcoming this week, with China almost hitting a stage of absolute irrelevance. As we head into September and subcontinent activity starts to ramp up again, there still remains a pinching shortage of supply. As such, we can expect to see some heated competition over some of the premium vessels that will come available during the fourth quarter of the year”, GMS concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide