Demolition Market Still on “Standby” Mode

The disappointing figures related to the demolition activity this year have continued over the course of the past week as well, in yet another indication, that the gradual improvement of the freight rate market during 2019 has deterred many owners from scrapping their older ships.

In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Clarkson Platou Hellas said that “with the tail end of Diwali celebrations and other varied global public holidays in the early part of the week, the market has not got off the ground and remained flat with very little activity to note. Reports of banking issues in India have also added to the cocktail of variables affecting the market as the Rupee has struggled against the USD, with banks becoming stricter in their lending and therefore this negative sentiment has filtered down to the waterfront affecting Buyers appetite for tonnage. However the only positive to take, which is also one of its main frustrations for this market at present, is that the continued healthy returns the Ship Owners are making on the freight markets mean that we are yet to see a deluge of tonnage for any type of vessel and therefore by the market not being saturated with tonnage, rates have managed to maintain some level of stability”.

In a separate note, Allied Shipbroking added that it was “a quiet week in the demolition market, mirroring the most recent developments in the shiprecycling countries and the persistence of owners to maintain their vintage units in order to take advantage of the improved earnings currently being seen. In Bangladesh, the most important news came this past week from the BSBA (Ship breakers association of Bangladesh), which hold a meeting requesting from its members to not offer prices above 350/ldt, in an attempt to control prices during a period in which the country maybe well be the most competitive option in the Indian Sub-Continent. In India, the market remained silent with the Diwali holiday playing its part. However, the truth is that poor fundamentals have also trimmed interest from most breakers there. On the positive side, according to local sources, offered prices were approaching the mid 300s/ldt levels this past week for the first time after several months. No change was seen in Pakistan for yet another week, with domestic breakers remaining almost invisible to the market, as local market fundamentals have not altered in any way”.

Meanwhile, GMS, the world’s leading cash buyer of ships said this week that “the rot seems to have well and truly set in once again, as all subcontinent markets turned in another negative and lackluster performance, in what has (recently) been turning into an overall woeful fourth quarter of the year. After the constantly declining markets over the summer / monsoon months, many in the industry had been expecting (hoping for) some sort of return to form. On the contrary, what we have witnessed of late has been nothing but further falls that have capped off an incredibly poor second half to the year, for all subcontinent recycling destinations. Declines nearing USD 100/LDT (and in excess in some cases) have been witnessed across all subcontinent locations, given that the markets had been trading well into the mid-to-high USD 400/LDT early in the year, in what was a stellar and busy start to 2019. Yet, the strange thing is that trading markets across all sectors (of late) have been performing rather well, and so, coupled with the distressed and depressed recycling markets, very few vessels have been introduced for recycling over the recent past, despite the onset of the new low Sulphur regulations that are due to come into effect from January 1, 2020. Notwithstanding, this has still not restrained Cash Buyers from overtly speculating on units at above market levels, on any of the tonnage that was sold over the recent months, including a VLCC and a raft of larger LDT units, all of which look to certainly garner losses for the concerned parties. Moreover, on the larger LDT units (and even some smaller vessels for certain recyclers in India), banks remain reluctant to sanction fresh L/C limits once again; in what has been a loss making industry for most Recyclers through 2019. Overall, fundamentals remain weak across the subcontinent markets, with steel plate prices having lost about USD 80/LDT in India and (though comparatively less in) Bangladesh, currencies having depreciated by over 2% in Pakistan & India, and demand overall lacking in the subcontinent markets altogether”, GMS concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide