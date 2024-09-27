DemoSATH Floating Wind Project Secures Final Prototype Certification from Bureau Veritas

Saitec Offshore Technologies, in collaboration with RWE and Kansai Electric Power, has been awarded the final prototype certification by leading certification body Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV). This marks a significant advancement in innovative SATH (Swinging Around Twin Hull) technology, and the development of cleaner, more efficient floating wind technology.

The final prototype certification of DemoSATH2MU by BV confirms that a comprehensive set of standards for safety, structural integrity, and operational feasibility, including BV NR 572, have been applied to the DemoSATH floating platform. This comprehensive certification process involved an exhaustive review of engineering aspects applied in the project, including the platform’s basic design, mooring systems, safety and electrical low & medium voltage systems.

Irati Larrinaga, Foundation Package Lead Engineer of Saitec Offshore Technologies, expressed her pride in this achievement: “Obtaining the final conformity statement for DemoSATH’s prototype certification is an important milestone for us. It validates the hard engineering work that our team has been doing for over a decade. Moreover, it represents a significant step forward in the development of SATH technology, having undergone a thorough third-party assessment by Bureau Veritas, a globally recognized classification society. We are proud of what we are achieving with the DemoSATH project.”

Olivier Cartier, Vice President – Technical at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said: “The DemoSATH platform showcases its innovative design and robust engineering, meeting the stringent requirements for offshore floating wind technology. We congratulate Saitec Offshore Technologies on achieving this milestone and advancing the development of cutting-edge solutions in renewable energy.”

BV’s certification process has confirmed that the DemoSATH platform meets the comprehensive standards of safety, paving the way for its future deployment in commercial floating wind farms worldwide. This certification further solidifies Saitec Offshore Technologies’ position as a leader in the offshore wind industry, offering innovative and cost-effective solutions to harness the power of offshore wind.

Source: Bureau Veritas