Denis Petropoulos announces his LISW23 board of advisors with a strong emphasis on finance, insurance, innovation as well as the global shipping markets

Denis Petropoulos, Chairman of the Baltic Exchange and the newly appointed Chair of the LISW23 Board of Advisors, has announced the team he will lead in the months running up to the delivery of London International Shipping Week in September 2023.

Representing commercial shipping industry decision makers who will sit on the LISW23 BOA is Jan Dieleman, President of Cargill Ocean Transportation and Chair of the Global Maritime Forum. He is accompanied by Kit Kernon, Head of Shipping at Vitol SA as well as Claire Wright, General Manager, Commercial & Strategy at Shell Shipping & Trading and Paul Wogan, immediate past CEO of leading LNG company Gaslog.

Additionally from the owners’ side, Denis will work alongside Markos Lyras, Chief Executive Officer, Lyras Maritime; Dr Nikolas Tsakos, President & CEO of the Tsakos Group; in sustainability and finance Marianne Økland, Board Director of Scorpio Tankers and the UK Infrastructure Bank (UKIB) joins the group as well as the experienced Michael Parker, Chairman, Global Shipping, Logistics & Offshore at Citigroup; Guy Platten, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS); John Denholm CBE, Chairman of J. & J. Denholm Limited; Katharina Stanzel, Managing Director of INTERTANKO; and Robin Mortimer, Chief Executive, Port of London Authority (PLA) and Chairman elect (2023) of Maritime UK.

Nick Shaw, Chief Executive Officer of the International Group of P&I Clubs; Sarah Kenny OBE, CEO BMT Group and current Chair of Maritime UK; Ben Palmer OBE, President of Inmarsat Maritime and Nick Brown, Chief Executive Officer at Lloyd’s Register are also included.

Carrying on the maritime legal theme, Lindsey Keeble, Managing Partner, Watson Farley & Williams; and Harry Theochari OBE, Chair of Maritime London and Senior Consultant at Norton Rose Fulbright, are also on the board.

Representing the UK Government on the Board of Advisors is Petra Wilkinson CBE, Director of Maritime at the Department for Transport and representing the Royal Navy is Cdre Robert J A Bellfield CBE ADC, Naval Regional Commander for London and Eastern England at the Ministry of Defence, where security plays an enormous role.

Thanking the Board of Advisors for their support, Mr Petropoulos said: “I am delighted to have been asked to take on the responsibility of LISW23 BOA Chair and I look forward to working alongside this excellent team.”

He added: “LISW23 will bring the shipping world together for a full week of events in London and it will be the perfect opportunity for very high-level debate and blue-sky thinking. The work of the LISW23 BOA is to support the Steering Group to ensure the week delivers on all its promises.”

LISW23 will be held during the week of September 11-15, 2023 and will play host to the maritime world with hundreds of events attracting thousands of international industry decision makers into London during the week. The headline LISW23 Conference will be held on Wednesday September 13th while the LISW23 Gala Dinner will be held on Thursday September 14th.

Source: LISW23