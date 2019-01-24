Denmark and South Korea cooperate on green shipping

The Danish Maritime Authority hosted the first meeting in the Danish-South Korean Green Ship Expert Committee (GSEC). This collaboration originates from the strategic partnership between Denmark and South Korea that was formed during the 60-year anniversary (2011) for the dispatch of the hospital ship M/S JUTLANDIA. GSEC will set the framework for collaboration on new technology and sustainable solutions for shipping.

Andreas Nordseth, Director General of the Danish Maritime Authority, says:

“With the combination of expertise within shipping, ship building as well as development and production of maritime equipment, we are well matched to find solutions to the challenges of future shipping together.”

Source: Danish Maritime Authority