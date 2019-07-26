Denmark backs Britain’s proposed Hormuz naval mission

Recent News

  
26/07/2019

Denmark said on Friday it welcomed the British government’s proposal for a European-led naval mission to ensure safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and would consider a military maritime contribution.

“The Danish government looks positively towards a possible contribution to such initiative,” Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said in a statement.

“As a seafaring nation, it is essential to Denmark that freedom of navigation is sustained,” he said, adding that a final decision would still need to be discussed in parliament once there was “a clearer picture of the exact tasks and partners”.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Alison Williams)

