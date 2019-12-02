Denmark re-elected to the IMO Council

Denmark succeeded in securing its seat in the IMO Council at the 31st Assembly, which took place this week. Denmark can now continue in the Council until 2021.

Andreas Nordseth, Director General of the Danish Maritime Authority:

“I am delighted that we have been re-elected as member of the IMO Council with such good support. It is a great recognition of our efforts in the IMO. As one of the world’s largest maritime nations, it is important for us to be represented at the highest level, so we canensure that IMO remains the global focal point for the regulation of shipping in these crucial years for the sector.”

Quality shipping and climate

In the Council, Denmark will continue to work for Danish key issues.

“We will, among other things, use the seat in the Council to ensure quality shipping on a global scale and contribute to take action on the climate agenda,” explains Andreas Nordseth.

There were 45 candidates for a total of 40 seats in the Council. Denmark ran for a seat in Group C, where 20 of the 24 candidates where elected.

Facts

The IMO is UN’s specialized maritime organization, whose mission is to set global standards for maritime safety and environmental protection of the world seas. IMO has 174 member countries.

40 countries are members of the IMO Council, which can be described as the governing board of the organization. The Council is responsible for the organization’s strategy and budget.

Elections to the IMO Council are held every four years during the IMO Assembly. Denmark was elected for the first time in 2001 and has been re-elected ever since.

Source: Danish Maritime Authority