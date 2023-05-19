Deputy Minister vows to continue supporting shipping education culture in Cyprus

Deputy Minister for Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis assured she will continue supporting all partners for the creation of a shipping education culture, as shipping is a significant sector for the Cypriot economy.

Addressing an event on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the Cyprus Business School, which was the first institution in Cyprus to offer academic degrees in shipping, Hadjimanoli said the shipping is a very important and vital sector for the national economy contributing 7% of Cyprus’ GDP, while Cyprus is the largest EU ship management centre and one of the five largest globally.

Cyprus is modern, quality and complete shipping cluster which ranks among the first globally, the Deputy Minister said, adding that more than 35,000 sea fares are employed in the Cypriot-flagged ships, while more than 9,000 persons are employed in administrative services, which correspond to 3% of the Cypriot labour force.

She furthermore noted that shipping companies in Cyprus have risen from 273 to 302 last year.

Concluding, Hadjimanolis said the deputy ministry will continue supporting all partners with a view to cultivating an education culture for future professionals in the shipping industry.

Noting that the Cypriot shipping needs skilled and specialised graduates in all aspects of the industry, Hadjimanolis concluded that professions associated with shipping are among jobs with a future and great prospect.

