Descartes Acquires BoxTop Technologies Strengthens Shipment Management Capabilities for Logistics Services Providers

Descartes Systems Group, the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that it has acquired BoxTop Technologies Limited (“BoxTop”), a leading provider of shipment management solutions for small- to mid-sized logistics services providers (“LSPs”).

Based in the UK, BoxTop helps LSPs digitize their operations and connect to the wider logistics community to manage the lifecycle of shipments. LSPs use the BoxTop platform to manage the secure and efficient movement of goods from quoting through to routing, booking, and final delivery. BoxTop is an existing Descartes partner, leveraging the Descartes Global Logistics Network (“GLN”) to help their clients gain visibility into shipments across multiple modes of transportation and to complete electronic customs filings.

“We’ve been working successfully with BoxTop for a number of years, and this was the next logical step in our partnership,” said Scott Sangster, General Manager Logistics Services Providers at Descartes. “BoxTop has an excellent solution for small- to mid-sized LSPs and we see an opportunity to integrate it with more solutions on the GLN. This will help us deliver more value to BoxTop customers and expand the geographic footprint into more countries in Europe.”

“LSPs will continue to play a vital role in trade in the global economy,” said Edward J. Ryan, Descartes’ CEO. “As LSPs continue to digitize their operations, we want to make sure that small- to mid-size LSPs have access to the same breadth of solutions to manage the lifecycle of shipments in a secure and efficient manner. The acquisition of BoxTop puts us in a better position to deliver even more value to this community. We’re excited to welcome the BoxTop employees, customers and partners into the Descartes family.”

BoxTop is headquartered in Windsor, England. Descartes acquired BoxTop for approximately £10.25 million ($US 13 million), satisfied from cash on hand.

Source: Descartes Systems Group