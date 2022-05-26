Descartes Announces Top Descartes MacroPoint Carriers Worldwide

Descartes Systems Group, the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced the top carriers worldwide using its Descartes MacroPoint™ real-time freight visibility solution to help streamline operations, improve margins, reduce costs and optimize time management by providing shipper customers with high-quality and accurate load data. Carriers were evaluated based on having integrated Descartes MacroPoint with their transportation management system or telematics system and having achieved exceptional performance during the quarter.

Global supply chains rely on the logistics excellence and consistent performance of carriers to deliver goods and related shipment information all over the world. Carriers are constantly executing shipments and working through complex analytical and logistical challenges. Descartes’ new semi-annual program highlights the carriers achieving the highest standards of customer service and operational excellence using Descartes MacroPoint.

“Echo is honored to be recognized as one of Descartes’ top carrier performers,” said Jay Gustafson, EVP of Brokerage Operations at Echo Global Logistics. “This award demonstrates Echo’s commitment to simplifying transportation management for our clients by leveraging both our technology and our relationships with our nationwide carrier network, which, along with real-time tracking visibility, allows us to deliver high levels of client service. We look forward to continuing to deliver outstanding service, visibility and operational efficiency for our mutual clients through the integration we have established with Descartes MacroPoint.”

Descartes MacroPoint is a multimodal visibility platform designed to help manufacturers, retailers, distributors and logistics services providers gain better control of their shipments. The platform connects road, air and ocean carriers via telematics/electronic logging devices, transportation management systems, a mobile driver application, APIs and the Descartes Global Logistics Network™, the world’s largest multimodal messaging network. Using Descartes MacroPoint, companies can improve customer service, increase distribution efficiency, better collaborate with customers, suppliers and carriers, and minimize the impact of disruptions and late delivery penalties. Learn more at www.macropoint.com and connect with Descartes MacroPoint on LinkedIn.

“Volatility across supply chains places increased pressure on carriers to provide high-quality, real-time visibility data to shippers. Our top carriers are not only able to consistently meet these standards, but they are also recognized as preferred carriers of choice with our mutual shipper customers,” said Andrew Wimer, Director of Operations at Descartes.

The Top Descartes MacroPoint Carriers for May 2022 is available here. Descartes will announce future top carriers on a semi-annual basis.

Source: Descartes