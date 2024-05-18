Descartes Releases 2024 Ports Report: U.S. imports from China were down 13%

Prior to COVID-19, it was already a challenge for industry leaders to keep pace with supply chain changes and trends. From duty and tariff changes, to economic fluctuations, changes in demand, and more, the volume and value of commodities and the trade lanes used to bring those goods into the U.S. can shift dramatically. In addition, over the last few decades, globalization has prompted businesses to be more connected, meaning global imports and exports flow more quickly and any small changes can have a far-reaching impact. Today, as industries begin to recover from the pandemic, it is critical that market leaders stay informed. This is where accurate, current, and fully reviewed global trade data comes in.

While many ports experienced a substantial recovery in the second half of 2020, the wider economic effects of coronavirus can still be felt on U.S. maritime ports. Overall, U.S. maritime import volume as measured by twenty-foot equivalent units increased in 2020 compared to 2019 by 2.9 percent. This stems from sizable increases in total volume imported from Asia. China, the top country of origin for U.S. maritime imports, increased its total volume of TEUs exported to the United States by 2.3 percent, South Korea by 4.9 percent, and Taiwan by 5.5 percent.

One of the highlight points for U.S. supply chains has been the emergence of Vietnam as a top supplier of U.S. maritime importers. Since 2017, Vietnam has increased its share of the U.S. market by 3 percent and now accounts for 7.6 percent of the volume of all U.S. maritime imports. In 2020, the U.S. saw a 24.6 percent increase in the volume of exports from Vietnam. This increase in the volume of imports has not resulted in an increase in the value of imports into the United States. In fact, the value of maritime imports into the United States, derived from U.S. Census data, has fallen by more than $120 billion USD, or 10.8 percent. 2020 was a year unlike any seen before and the full impact of COVID-19 will take years to completely understand. In the interim, business leaders need to the tools available to them to identify opportunities and mitigate potential risk.

The data source for this report is Descartes DatamyneTM, provider of the world’s largest searchable trade database covering the global commerce of 230 markets across 5 continents. The U.S. import data in this report has been gathered by Descartes Datamyne from U.S. Census data that document all U.S. imports and exports. U.S. Census data provides accurate valuations on imported commodities. Countries of origin reported are the countries from which shipments departed bound for the United States.

