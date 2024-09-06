DESMI introduces comprehensive ballast water testing services

DESMI is proud to announce the addition of advanced ballast water testing services to our extensive service palette. When you need to verify the quality of your ballast water onboard to comply with the Ballast Water Discharge Standard, DESMI now offers comprehensive testing, analysis, and evaluation to ensure you can sail smoothly and safely.

On September 4th, DESMI signed a contract with Eurofins Maritime Services, a part of the leading international group of Eurofins-laboratories renowned for their wide range of analytical testing services across various industries, including the marine sector. The contract was finalized during the prestigious SMM marine event in Hamburg, marking a significant milestone in our service expansion.

The collaboration with the group of Eurofins-laboratories, a well-recognized brand in the testing industry, complements DESMI’s existing service portfolio perfectly. This partnership allows us to offer an additional layer of convenience for our customers, seamlessly integrating testing services into our routine maintenance and service visits for pumps and ballast water management (BWM) solutions, or as a standalone service, making it even easier for our customers to ensure their water quality is thoroughly tested.

With a global service network, DESMI’s dedicated teams are present at key maritime hubs such as Shanghai, Busan, Singapore, Rotterdam, Hamburg, Copenhagen, Dubai, and Miami. With our partners, we are equipped to provide testing services whenever your ship call port, ensuring that your water quality meets international standards.

This strategic partnership with Eurofins Maritime Services is built on mutual expertise and a shared passion for delivering top-tier testing services. For our customers, this means peace of mind as you navigate global waters, confident that your water quality is compliant and safe.

With DESMI, you can leave port with confidence, knowing that your ballast water is qualified to enter any port around the world.

Source: DESMI