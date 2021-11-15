Deutsche Bank CEO calls on central banks to fight inflation
Central bankers must change course to fight accelerating inflation, Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said on Monday.
Sewing, speaking at a banking conference, said he didn’t share the opinion of central bankers that inflation increases were temporary.
“I think monetary policy must take countermeasures here – and sooner rather than later,” Sewing said.
“The supposed panacea of recent years – low interest rates with seemingly stable prices – has lost its effect, and now we are struggling with the side effects,” he said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt; Editing by Paul Carrel)