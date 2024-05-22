Deutsche Bank lifts S&P 500 year-end target to Street-high of 5,500

Deutsche Bank has raisedits 2024 year-end S&P 500 .SPX target to 5,500, the highest among major brokerages, banking onstrong corporate earnings to support equity valuations.

The brokerage previously expected the index to finish 2024 at 5,100 points. The new target, at the top end of its range of 5,100-5,500, is around 4% higherthan the index’s last close of 5,303.27.

Oppenheimer Asset Management had also predicted the index would end at 5,500.

“We see the earnings cycle having plenty of legs,” Deutsche Bank strategists led byBinky Chadha said in a note on Friday.

“While all the growth may not materialize this year, we see market confidence in a continued recovery rising by year-end, supporting equity multiples.”

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson on Monday forecastthe index would hit 5,400 by June 2025, compared with an earlier prediction of 4,500 through December this year.

Wilson also expectsbetter earnings growth in the next two years, reflecting”healthy, mid-single-digit top-line growth in addition to margin expansion in both years as positive operating leverage resumes (particularly in 2025)”.

The Deutsche Bank strategists raised their earnings per share(EPS) forecast for the S&P 500 companies to $258 from $250. If economic growth remains above trend, they expect EPS torise to $271 in 2024.

The S&P 500 touched record-high levelsin the past week on a lower-than-expected rise in a key inflation metric, while the Dow Jones closed above the 40,000 mark for the first time on Friday.

In February, Deutsche revised earlier predictions for the U.S. economy to say itno longer expects a recession this year.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)