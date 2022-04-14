Developed a New Concept Design of FLNG Hull that Achieves Shorter Construction Period and Cost Reduction～Approval in Principle (AIP) from American Bureau of Shipping

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) and JGC CORPORATION (JGC) jointly developed a new concept of FLNG (floating LNG) Hull (Note 1) and have received Approval in Principle (AIP) from American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), in which the LNG storage tanks of existingLNG carriers are to be utilized.

FLNG is suitable for the development of offshore natural gas fields, especially small and medium-sized gas fields where onshore LNG plants are not profitable. FLNG also reduces the cost of laying subsea pipelines and enables it to be diverted to other sea areas after the natural gas field is depleted. There are many small and medium-sized offshore natural gas fields around the world. With the increase in energy demand especially in emerging countries and the shift to natural gas as low-carbon fuel, there are already several FLNG

