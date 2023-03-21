Developing southern Suez Canal branch to improve navigation by 28%: official

Developing the 40 km in the southern branch of the Suez Canal will improve navigation in this part of the canal by 28 percent, as the number of ships in the navigational channel will be increased by six ships, Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said.

Developing the 40 km in the southern branch of the canal is a giant project. We are working to complete works related to the Suez Canal through the Bitter Lakes at a distance of 10 km,” Rabie added, during a telephone conversation with TV presenter Qaswaa al-Khalali, on the cbc channel.

A second canal is being created in the Little Bitter Lakes, which will raise Suez Canal efficiency and performance permanently, Rabie added.

The development of the 40 km through widening, deepening and duplication will improve navigation in this part of the canal by 28 percent, where the number of ships in the navigational channel will be increased by six ships, he said.

When Rabie assumed responsibility for the Suez Canal Authority, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi asked him to present the strategic plan for the development of the authority, Rabie said, adding: “We discussed the development of the shipping lane and the development of units and the maritime fleet, in all the details.”

Sisi stressed the Suez Canal is the only waterway in the world where an average of 107 ships cross per day.

The Suez Canal recorded the highest daily crossing rate in its history on Monday as 107 ships crossed from multiple directions of the canal with a total net tonnage of 6.3 million tons, Rabie announced earlier.

Source: Egypt Independent