DFDS initiates hybrid-electric Ro-Pax vessel design study for Channel Island tender

DFDS has entered into an agreement with Tasmanian ferry manufacturer, Incat, to conduct a design study for a hybrid-electric ferry intended to be deployed for the Channel Islands, if DFDS wins an upcoming tender for the future ferry services on the Islands. The initiative is a part of the DFDS’ efforts to contribute to the decarbonisation of maritime transport.

Today, DFDS has commissioned Tasmanian ferry manufacturer, Incat, to conduct a design study for a 72-metre-long hybrid electric ferry with the option of converting it to a fully electric vessel.

The ferry could potentially accommodate both freight and passenger transport and be deployed on routes to and from the Channel Islands from France should DFDS be awarded the upcoming tender for the ferry services on the Islands.

Torben Carlsen, CEO of DFDS, says:

“The hybrid electric ferry will be part of our vision for the future ferry solution for the Channel Islands. Electrification of short sea routes is the future, and with the design study we can fast-track the green transition ushering in a new era of low-emission maritime transport. This will not be easy. We need to ensure a sufficient power supply on land and infrastructure to accommodate recharging facilities in ports. But I am confident that we can work together with the ports, governments, and communities on the Channel Islands to make this happen”

The framework of the design study will depend on the requirements for the upcoming tender and the needs and wishes of the local communities on Guernsey and Jersey and can be changed to accommodate any new circumstances.

The design study will analyse various specifications incl. capacity, propulsion, layout of passenger areas, etc. In terms of propulsion, DFDS expect to focus on a hybrid solution until sufficient charging infrastructure is available in the relevant ports.

Source: DFDS