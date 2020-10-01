DHL decarbonizes all ‘less-than-container’ load shipments in Ocean Freight globally

DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, will be neutralizing the carbon emissions of all less-than-container load (LCL) ocean freight shipments from January 1, 2021. As one of the leading ocean freight forwarders worldwide, and in line with Deutsche Post DHL Group’s “Mission 2050 — Zero Emissions”, DHL is committed to lead the transition to clean and sustainable sea freight transport. The CO2 compensation for all LCL shipments will be achieved by using maritime biofuels, utilizing existing and new partnerships.

“To fight against climate change, the transport sector needs true decarbonization. For us at DHL Global Forwarding, sustainable fuel solutions are the key lever to change the fuel mix and ultimately reduce carbon emissions in ocean freight. This is why we have taken the decision to neutralize the carbon emission of all our LCL shipments. Even though we are in unprecedented times, due to the ongoing pandemic, we have to make sure that climate protection and sustainability efforts remain at the forefront”, comments Tim Scharwath, CEO DHL Global Forwarding, Freight.

DHL Global Forwarding’s new green service is not only another important milestone on Deutsche Post DHL Group’s journey towards zero emission logistics, but also helps customers reduce their carbon footprint. At no extra cost to the customer, the heavy oil that would ordinarily be used is replaced with sustainable marine biofuel onboard a preselected container vessel. In this way, true carbon neutralization is achieved. The CO2-reduction benefits are allocated to the customer. In addition, DHL Global Forwarding has a GoGreen carrier evaluation program, which allows the freight forwarder to give preference to carriers with strong environmental performance.

“The Asia Pacific region plays a key role in global trade and is in a unique position to advance the sustainability agenda in freight transportation. The introduction of our decarbonization initiative is in line with the United Nation’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which has been adopted by many countries in the region, and we hope that our commitment will inspire other industry players and customers alike to demand greener services to build a sustainable future.” said Kelvin Leung, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific.

Deutsche Post DHL Group has been exploring renewable fuels as an important lever to minimize ocean freights’ impact on the environment. Key criteria in evaluating the suitability of renewable fuels are that they are produced sustainably and do not compete with other needs, for example with food production for land use. Following strict sustainability standards, the waste-based biofuels must meet the requirements to be qualified as the cleanest biofuels currently available on the market.

Based on the principles “Burn Less, Burn Clean”, the engagement within Deutsche Post DHL Group’s global GoGreen program also aims to optimize the carbon efficiency of the company’s transport network, fleet, and real estate. This includes reducing energy consumption, increasing the use of renewable energy sources and fuels, and optimizing transportation networks as well as pick-up and delivery routing. Furthermore, transport subcontractors are encouraged to acquire low-emission vehicles and employees are educated to apply environmentally friendly thinking, through training and other activities.

Source: DHL Group