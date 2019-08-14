DHT Holdings, Inc. announces 3-year time charter

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) (“DHT”) announces that the Company has entered into a three year time charter with a leading refining company for one of its 2012 built VLCCs that is set to commence post scrubber retrofitting in the fourth quarter this year. The time charter has a base rate of $30,000 per day with all earnings up to $37,500 to DHT following a profit sharing structure that includes scrubber economics for earnings in excess to be shared between the customer and DHT.

Source: DHT Holdings, Inc