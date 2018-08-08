DHT Holdings, Inc. Faces VLCC Pain

DHT Holdings, Inc. announced:

– Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $12.7 million. Net loss for the quarter of $28.2 million or loss of $0.20 per basic share. The net result was affected by a non-cash finance expense of $4.3 million (or $0.03 per basic share) related to the $484 million refinancing.

– The Company’s VLCCs achieved time charter equivalent earnings of $14,700 per day in the second quarter of 2018 of which the Company’s VLCCs on time-charter earned $22,000 per day and the Company’s VLCCs operating in the spot market achieved $11,900 per day (after adoption of IFRS 15 as of January 1, 2018).

– Thus far in the third quarter of 2018, 60% of the available VLCC spot days have been booked at an average rate of $21,100 per day.

– For the second quarter of 2018, the Company will return $2.9 million to shareholders in the form of a cash dividend of $0.02 per share, payable on August 31, 2018 for shareholders of record as of August 24, 2018.

– In April, the Company entered into a $484 million secured credit facility agreement with all nine of its existing relationship banks for the refinancing of 13 of the Company’s VLCCs. Also, the Company entered into an agreement with ABN Amro to increase the revolving credit facility from $43.4 million to $57.3 million. The revolving credit is currently undrawn.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS HIGHLIGHTS:

– On July 27, 2018 the Company took delivery of the first of its two VLCC newbuildings from HHI. The vessel is named DHT Bronco. The second newbuilding from HHI is expected to be delivered in September 2018.

– In July, the Company entered into agreements to install exhaust gas cleaning systems, also known as scrubbers, on twelve of its VLCCs. The Company has entered into agreement with Alfa Laval to supply the systems and has also secured shipyard capacity to install all systems within 2019. These twelve systems will come in addition to the two systems being installed on the newbuildings DHT Bronco, delivered in July 2018, and DHT Mustang set for delivery from Hyundai Heavy Industries (“HHI”) in Q3 2018. The Company has received proposals to finance the majority of the project with debt and is confident to conclude this in the near future.

– In August, the Company entered into 5-year interest rate swaps with Nordea totaling $168.8 million with an average fixed rate of 3.01% – as compared to current 3m Libor of about 2.34%. $168.8 million equals 22% of total outstanding bank mortgage debt.

– As of August 7, 2018 DHT has a fleet of 27 VLCCs, 26 in the water and one under construction scheduled for delivery in Q3 2018, as well as two Aframaxes. The total dwt of the fleet is 8,590,740. Seven of the VLCCs and one of the Aframaxes are on time charters.

Source: DHT Holdings Inc.