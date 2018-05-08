DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results

DHT Holdings, Inc. announced:

HIGHLIGHTS:

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $24.0 million. Net loss for the quarter of $9.2 million or loss of $0.06 per basic share.

The Company’s VLCCs achieved time charter equivalent earnings of $21,400 per day in the first quarter of 2018 of which the Company’s VLCCs on time-charter earned $25,000 per day and the Company’s VLCCs operating in the spot market achieved $20,200 per day (after adoption of IFRS 15 as per January 1, 2018).

For the quarter the Company generated positive cash flow from operations after payment of ordinary debt amortization and drydocking costs.

So far in the second quarter of 2018, 55% of the available VLCC spot days have been booked at an average rate of $14,200 per day.

For the first quarter of 2018, the Company will return $2.9 million to shareholders in the form of a cash dividend of $0.02 per share, payable on May 30, 2018 for shareholders of record as of May 21, 2018.

In April 2018 the Company entered into a $485 million secured credit facility agreement with a six year tenor for the refinancing of 13 of the Company’s VLCCs. The new credit facility will bear interest at a rate equal to Libor + 2.40% and will have a 20-year repayment profile.

In April 2018, the Company also entered into an agreement with ABN Amro to increase the Company’s revolving credit facility to $57.0 million from the current availability of $43.4 million. The revolving credit is currently undrawn.

On April 27, 2018 the Company took delivery of the first of its two VLCC newbuildings from DSME. The vessel is named DHT Stallion. The second newbuilding from DSME will be delivered in May 2018 while the two newbuildings from HHI are expected to be delivered in June 2018 and September 2018.

DHT has a fleet of 27 VLCCs, 24 in the water and three under construction scheduled for delivery in 2018, as well as two Aframaxes. The total dwt of the fleet is 8,590,740. Six of the VLCCs and one of the Aframaxes are on time charters.

Source: DHT Holdings