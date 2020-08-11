DHT Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2020 Results

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT” or the “Company”) today announced:

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS:

• Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2020 was $178.0 million. Net income of $135.8 million equates to

$0.92 per basic share. Adjusted for a non-cash change in fair value related to interest rate derivatives of $0.4 million, net income would be $136.3 million, equivalent to $0.93 per basic share.

• For the second quarter of 2020, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.48 per share of outstanding common stock, payable on September 2, 2020 to shareholders of record as of August 26, 2020. This marks the 42nd consecutive quarterly dividend. The shares will be traded ex-dividend from August 25, 2020.

• In June, the Company entered into a two-year time-charter agreement with an option to extend at $41,800 per day. DHT Stallion was delivered to the oil major in July and DHT currently has ten of its vessels on time-charters, where four vessels have profit sharing structures on top of base rates, whilst the other six have fixed rates. The average of the fixed elements in these ten time-charters, i.e. of the four base rates and the six fixed rates, is

$50,673 per day.

• In the second quarter of 2020, the Company prepaid $59.2 million under the ABN Amro Credit Facility and the Nordea Credit Facility. The voluntary prepayments were made for all regular installments for 2021.

• In the second quarter of 2020, the Company’s VLCCs operating in the spot market achieved $92,100 per day and the Company’s VLCCs on time-charter earned $62,700 per day achieving combined time charter equivalent earnings for the Company’s VLCCs of $83,300 per day.

• Thus far in the third quarter of 2020, 61% of the available VLCC spot days have been booked at an average rate of $51,400 per day on a discharge to discharge basis. As such, the spot and time charter bookings equal 75% of the total capacity for the third quarter and has been covered at an average rate of $51,200 per day (not including any potential profit splits on four time charters. See table I for details).

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:

• 86% of the scheduled off hire days in the quarter were related to crew changes.

• As of June 30, 2020, DHT had a fleet of 27 VLCCs. The total dwt of the fleet is 8,360,850. For more details on the fleet, please refer to the web site: http://dhtankers.com/index.php?name=About_DHT%2FFleet.html.

SUBSEQUENT EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:

• In July, the Company announced that it has sent notice to redeem all of the Company’s outstanding 4.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021, on August 21, 2020, at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest. The securities may be converted into shares of common stock at any time before the close of business on August 20, 2020 and the conversion rate is 187.0208 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of securities.

OTHER:

• The Covid-19 virus outbreak is impacting our business in several ways. The main operational challenge relates to our seafarers and our ability to change crews at regular intervals. This is resulting in crews staying onboard longer than planned, awaiting opportunities to go ashore and for replacements to come onboard. Our crew is demonstrating cooperation and understanding to support continuation of our services. We have managed to gradually recommence crew changes and expect to continue this effort going forward albeit still with challenges as only limited geographical areas support these operations. So far, we have had limited negative impact in this regard. Lastly, the virus outbreak has impacted global consumption of refined oil products imposing a build-up of shore-based inventories of both feedstock and end products, resulting in bottlenecks and delays to discharge cargoes in ports.

SECOND QUARTER 2020 FINANCIALS

The Company reported shipping revenues for the second quarter of 2020 of $245.9 million compared to shipping revenues of $106.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase from the 2019 period to the 2020 period includes $134.1 million attributable to higher tanker rates and $5.6 million attributable to change in total revenue days. The increase in total revenue days was a result of scheduled off hire in connection with the scrubber retrofit project in 2019.

Voyage expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were $43.2 million, compared to voyage expenses of $45.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to a $4.9 million decrease in bunker expenses partially offset by a $1.6 million increase in broker commission and a $1.2 million increase related to voyage expenses which are capitalized and amortized under IFRS 15.

Vessel operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were $19.7 million, equal to $8,000 per day, compared to $19.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase was mainly related to up storing of spares and consumables in relation to IMO2020. The average operating cost for FY 2019 was $7,900 per day.

Depreciation and amortization, including depreciation of capitalized survey expenses, was $30.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $27.7 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase was mainly due to depreciation related to scrubbers of $2.7 million.

General & administrative expense (“G&A”) for the second quarter of 2020 was $5.0 million, consisting of $3.1 million cash and $1.9 million non-cash charges, compared to $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2019, consisting of $3.1 million cash and $0.9 million non-cash charges. Non-cash G&A includes accrual for social security tax.

Net financial expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were $11.2 million compared to $20.7 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to a non-cash loss of $0.4 million related to interest rate derivatives in the second quarter of 2020 compared to a non-cash loss of $7.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 in addition to a decrease of $2.9 million in interest expenses due to reduced outstanding debt and a reduction in Libor.

The Company had net income in the second quarter of 2020 of $135.8 million, or income of $0.92 per basic share and $0.81 per diluted share, compared to net loss in the second quarter of 2019 of $10.5 million, or loss of $0.07 per basic share and $0.07 per diluted share. The change from the 2019 period to the 2020 period was mainly due to higher tanker rates.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter of 2020 was $186.6 million compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $47.6 million for the second quarter of 2019. The change is mainly due to net income of $135.8 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to net loss of $10.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 partially offset by $4.6 million related to changes in operating assets and liabilities and $2.8 million related to items included in net income not affecting cash flows.

Net cash used in investing activities was $9.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 and was mainly related to investment in vessels. Net cash used in investing activities was $17.8 million in the second quarter of 2019 and was related to investment in vessels, predominantly retrofitting of exhaust cleaning systems.

Net cash used in financing activities for the second quarter of 2020 was $115.0 million comprising $59.2 million related to prepayment of long-term debt, $51.5 million related to cash dividend paid and $17.7 million related to scheduled repayment of long-term debt, partially offset by $13.5 million related to issuance of long-term debt. Net cash used in financing activities for the second quarter of 2019 was $28.1 million comprising $16.7 million related to scheduled repayment of long-term debt and $11.4 million related to cash dividend paid.

As of June 30, 2020, the cash balance was $137.7 million, compared to $67.4 million as of December 31, 2019.

The Company monitors its covenant compliance on an ongoing basis. As of the date of the most recent compliance certificates submitted for the second quarter of 2020, the Company is in compliance with its financial covenants.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had 147,420,931 shares of common stock outstanding compared to 146,819,401 shares as of December 31, 2019.

The Company declared a cash dividend of $0.48 per common share for the second quarter of 2020 payable on September 2, 2020 for shareholders of record as of August 26, 2020.

FIRST HALF 2020 FINANCIALS

The Company reported shipping revenues for the first half of 2020 of $457.9 million compared to $238.5 million in the first half of 2019. The increase from the 2019 period to the 2020 period includes $215.7 million attributable to higher tanker rates and $3.7 million attributable to increased total revenue days.

Voyage expenses for the first half of 2020 were $102.6 million compared to voyage expenses of $91.5 million in the first half of 2019. The increase was mainly due to a $4.3 million increase related to voyage expenses which are capitalized and amortized under IFRS 15, $3.0 million increase in bunker expenses, $2.5 million increase in broker commission and $1.6 million increase in port expenses.

Vessel operating expenses for the first half of 2020 were $39.5 million, compared to $37.1 million in the first half of 2019. The increase was mainly related to up storing of spares and consumables in relation to IMO2020.

Depreciation and amortization, including depreciation of capitalized survey expenses, was $61.1 million for the first half of 2020, compared to $55.3 million in the first half of 2019. The increase was mainly due to depreciation related to scrubbers of $5.0 million.

G&A for the first half of 2020 was $9.3 million, consisting of $6.5 million cash and $2.8 million non-cash, compared to $7.7 million, consisting of $6.5 million cash and $1.2 million non-cash for the first half of 2019.

Net financial expenses for the first half of 2020 were $36.7 million, compared to $39.6 million in the first half of 2019. The decrease was due to a $5.3 million decrease in interest expenses due to reduced outstanding debt and a reduction in Libor partially offset by a non-cash loss of $13.1 million related to interest rate derivatives in the first half of 2020 compared to a non-cash loss of $11.4 million in the first half of 2019.

The Company had net income for the first half of 2020 of $208.0 million, or income of $1.41 per basic share and $1.26 per diluted share compared to net income of $7.2 million, or income of $0.05 per basic share and $0.05 per diluted share in the first half of 2019. The difference between the two periods mainly reflects higher tanker rates.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the first half of 2020 was $317.2 million compared to $84.3 million for the first half of 2019. The increase was mainly due to net income of $208.0 million in the first half of 2020 compared to net income of $7.2 million in the first half of 2019, $23.3 million related to changes in operating assets and liabilities and $8.8 million related to items included in net income not affecting cash flows.

Net cash used in investing activities for the first half of 2020 was $12.8 million comprising $12.4 million related to investment in vessels and $0.4 million related to investment in property, plant and equipment. Net cash used in investing activities for the first half of 2019 was $19.3 million related to investment in vessels, predominantly retrofitting of exhaust cleaning systems.

Net cash used in financing activities for the first half of 2020 was $234.1 million comprising $116.9 million related to prepayment of long-term debt, $98.5 million related to cash dividends paid and $31.9 million related to scheduled repayment of long-term debt, partially offset by $13.5 million related to issuance of long-term debt. Net cash used in financing activities for the first half of 2019 was $89.0 million comprising $35.0 million related to prepayment of long-term debt, $32.1 million related to scheduled repayment of long-term debt, $18.5 million related to cash dividends paid and $3.2 million related to repurchase of shares.

As of June 30, 2020, our cash balance was $137.7 million, compared to $67.4 million as of December 31, 2019.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had 147,420,931 shares of our common stock outstanding compared to 142,418,941 as of June 30, 2019.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company assesses the financial performance of its business using a variety of measures. Certain of these measures are termed “non-GAAP measures” because they exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded from, the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, or are calculated using financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS. These non- GAAP measures include “Adjusted Net Revenue”, “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Adjusted spot time charter equivalent per day”. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information for its investors and, when considered together with the Company’s IFRS financial measures and the reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the Company’s operations. In addition, the DHT’s management measures the financial performance of the Company, in part, by using these non-GAAP measures, along with other performance metrics. The Company does not regard these non-GAAP measures as a substitute for, or as superior to, the equivalent measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s operating results as reported under IFRS.

Source: DHT Holdings, Inc.