DHT Holdings Reports Third Quarter Loss Despite Higher Revenues

DHT Holdings, Inc. announced:

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS:

• Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $36.0 million. Net loss for the quarter of $9.4 million or loss of $0.07 per basic share. Adjusted for a non-cash change in fair value related to interest rate derivatives of $1.5 million, net loss would be $7.9 million, equivalent to loss of $0.06 per basic share.

• The Company’s VLCCs achieved time charter equivalent earnings of $25,500 per day in the third quarter of 2019 of which the Company’s VLCCs on time-charter earned $33,700 per day and the Company’s VLCCs operating in the spot market achieved $24,300 per day.

• Thus far in the fourth quarter of 2019, 49% of the available VLCC spot days have been booked at an average rate of $61,700 per day.

• All of the scheduled off hire days in the quarter were related to the scrubber retrofit project. Eight of the Company’s 16 scrubber retrofits were completed by quarter end, while two vessels were still at the yard at quarter end.

• For the third quarter of 2019, the Company will return $7.3 million to shareholders in the form of a cash dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on November 14, 2019 to shareholders of record as of November 7, 2019.

• On September 26, 2019, the Company drew down $35 million under the revolving credit facility tranche of the Nordea Credit Facility in order to prepare for the Company’s 4.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2019 coming to maturity October 1, 2019. As 80% of the notes were converted, the $35 million has subsequently been repaid. See subsequent events highlights below.

• As of September 30, 2019 DHT had a fleet of 27 VLCCs. The total dwt of the fleet is 8,360,850.

THIRD QUARTER 2019 FINANCIALS

The Company reported shipping revenues for the third quarter of 2019 of $104.7 million compared to shipping revenues of $90.2 million in the third quarter of 2018. The increase from the 2018 period to the 2019 period includes $22.8 million attributable to higher tanker rates offset by $8.3 million attributable to change in total revenue days. The decrease in total revenue days was a result of scheduled off hire in connection with the scrubber retrofit project. Voyage expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were $45.8 million, compared to voyage expenses of $42.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly due to a $4.1 million increase in bunker expenses as a result of more vessels operating in the spot market offset by a 3% decrease in total operating days.

The decrease in operating days is mainly due to the sale of the two Aframaxes DHT Cathy and DHT Sophie in December 2018. Vessel operating expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were $19.4 million, compared to $19.6 million in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was mainly due to a 3% decrease in total operating days. Depreciation and amortization, including depreciation of capitalized survey expenses, was $29.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $26.7 million in the third quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly due to depreciation related to scrubbers of $1.9 million and increased depreciation related to vessels and docking of $0.9 million. No impairment charge was recorded in the third quarter of 2019. In the third quarter of 2018 the Company recorded an impairment charge of $3.5 million related to the planned sale of DHT Cathy and DHT Sophie.

General & administrative expense (“G&A”) for the third quarter of 2019 was $3.5 million, consisting of $3.1 million cash and $0.4 million non-cash charges, compared to $3.4 million in the third quarter of 2018, consisting of $3.1 million cash and $0.3 million non-cash charges. Non-cash G&A includes accrual for social security tax. Net financial expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were $15.7 million compared to $16.4 million in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was due to non-cash finance expense of $3.6 million related to the private exchange of convertible notes expensed in August 2018 partially offset by a non-cash finance expense of $1.5 million related to interest rate derivatives and an increase in three-month LIBOR. The Company had net loss in the third quarter of 2019 of $9.4 million, or loss of $0.07 per basic share and $0.07 per diluted share, compared to net loss in the third quarter of 2018 of $21.5 million, or loss of $0.15 per basic share and $0.15 per diluted share.

The change from the 2018 period to the 2019 period was mainly due to higher tanker rates. Net cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter of 2019 was $21.8 million compared to net cash used in operating activities of $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2018. The change is mainly due to net loss of $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to net loss of $21.5 million in the third quarter of 2018, $15.8 million related to change in operating assets and liabilities offset by $1.8 million related to items included in net income not affecting cash flows. Net cash used in investing activities was $14.0 million in the third quarter of 2019 and was mainly related to investment in vessels. Net cash used in investing activities was $58.7 million in the third quarter of 2018 and was mainly related to investment in vessels under construction. Net cash provided by financing activities for the third quarter of 2019 was $36.6 million comprising $55.0 million related to issuance of long-term debt offset by $15.4 million related to scheduled repayment of long-term debt and $2.9 million related to cash dividend paid. Net cash provided by financing activities for the third quarter of 2018 was $72.7 million comprising $50.7 million related to issuance of long-term debt and $39.3 million related to issuance of convertible bonds offset by $14.5 million related to scheduled repayment of long-term debt and $2.9 million related to cash dividend paid. As of September 30, 2019, the cash balance was $115.4 million, compared to $94.9 million as of December 31, 2018. The Company declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per common share for the third quarter of 2019 payable on November 14, 2019 for shareholders of record as of November 7, 2019.

The Company monitor its covenant compliance on an ongoing basis. As of the date of the most recent compliance certificates submitted for the third quarter of 2019, the Company is in compliance with its financial covenants. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had 142,418,941 shares of common stock outstanding compared to 143,592,543 shares as of September 30, 2018.

Source: DHT Holdings Inc.